ARway'S SDK Gaining Traction Signing Multiple New Deals as $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Industry Accelerates Shift to Augmented Reality Navigation

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. ARway is excited to announce that the Company has signed Seven new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since its SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands, which is expected to drive significant revenue in 2023.

These SDK deals range in size from $600-$10,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries representing a wide range of use cases for ARway technology (see below). The Company is especially seeing significant and accelerating deals from augmented reality agencies. These creative agencies already work with dozens or even hundreds of customers and brands that want and need Arway's wayfinding technology. By subscribing to the ARway platform the agency can demonstrate the ARway capabilities to their clients and act as a reseller for ARway's solution.

ARway's SDK contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators and agencies will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal.

Sample Of Agencies & Global Use Cases

Ubiquity AR (OJO App): is an augmented reality focused agency building experiences around AR advertising and virtual product showcases. Using ARway, they are building AR product wayfinding solutions for local retail stores, a first of a kind offering in Chile, with plans to scale across the country. Their pilot projects will kick-off in Walmart. http://ojo-app.cl/

Craftech 360: a tech based marketing firm based in Bangalore with reach across 15+ cities, offering AR/VR and embedded tech solutions with 150+ brands and 350+ activations delivered. This project uses ARway technology at large-scale tradeshow events (G20 conference event in India) using augmented reality wayfinding and spatial content for increasing visitor engagement. https://craftech360.com Standout Digital : is a brand strategy agency leveraging latest technologies for brand activations and integrated marketing activations based in Florida, USA. By subscribing to the ARway platform the agency will be demonstrating the ARway capabilities to their clients and run pilot projects in the Tradeshow and Entertainment industries.

Umm Al-Qura University: is a public university in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Using ARway, they are building an AR wayfinding solution for university campus, a first of a kind offering in the university, with plans for long term implementation. http://uqu.edu.sa Southern Alberta Institute of Technology: Is a polytechnic institute in Alberta, Canada providing hands-on educational programs. Students in SAIT will be using ARway for curriculum projects and build AR experiences using the platform.

Inthrall: is a mobile app for consumers and businesses to communicate information P2P using ultrasonic codes. Using ARway, they are launching into an augmented reality wayfinding journey within select stores and locations that are already using Inthrall for their customers. http://inthrall.me/

About ARway Corp

ARway is an AI powered augmented reality navigation platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

