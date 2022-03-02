ARX Reports Banner Year in Sales, Closes Out Strongest Quarter in Fitness Tech Company's History

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARX , the world's leader in computer-controlled, motorized resistance technology for at-home and in-gym use, today reported record sales of its premium American-made adaptive resistance training machines in 2021. With total sales exceeding expectations, Q4 numbers alone grew 150% YoY, besting its prior records by 31%. Continued consumer interest in safe, efficient and personalized fitness experiences, paired with deals and partnerships already in the pipeline, position ARX for another banner year ahead.

"2021 was a breakthrough year on several fronts and our growth, despite an unpredictable business climate brought on by the persistent impacts of the global pandemic, is testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication of our team and partner network," said Jason DeBruler, CEO of ARX. "Thanks to the expansion of several of our elite gym partners - our optimized fitness solutions are now more easily accessible to consumers across the country, as well as internationally with new ARX-equipped businesses opening in Spain, Canada and Australia."

In addition to expanding its global footprint, the Austin-based tech company nearly doubled its staff in 2021, adding key hires in sales, marketing and engineering roles to drive continued growth and innovation.

"Austin's unique culture, favorable business practices and proven labor market resilience undoubtedly contribute to our continued success and make this city the perfect home base for us to build upon our vision of evolving the smart fitness market," continued DeBruler. "Having our headquarters in a city that is supportive of small businesses and one that is buzzing with diverse talent, enables us to maintain our 'Made in America' commitment."

Featuring on-site manufacturing and assembly at ARX's headquarters in the city's booming Domain Northside neighborhood, the company is able to quickly meet and fulfill product demand without the interruption of global supply chain issues.

About ARX

ARX simplifies the most comprehensive full-body workout through perfectly matched, motorized resistance. Short for "Adaptive Resistance™ Exercise," ARX is scientifically proven to deliver the safest, most effective form of resistance exercise in less time. By dynamically adjusting resistance in real-time to personalize every workout through its patented technology, ARX empowers and challenges individuals to achieve their fitness goals one perfectly calibrated repetition at a time. No dangerous weights to drop and no adjustments to make, just perfect resistance every time. Founded in 2011, ARX is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

