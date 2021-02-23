ARx Selects 212 Media Studios to Develop a Strategic Plan for Client Engagement

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARx, an industry-leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare facilities, is partnering with 212 Media Studios to develop a forward-thinking marketing plan that will increase brand awareness and expand its client base. The partnership enables ARx to demonstrate its industry expertise and engage customers through cutting-edge inbound marketing tactics.

"212 has developed an impressive reputation in healthcare marketing," says Ben Gleason, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ARx. "We've already had several productive meetings with their team, and we're looking forward to combining our experience and passion to serve healthcare by providing content that is important to our buyers. We are also excited for 212 to share the ARx story that has resonated with so many providers throughout the years."

Using proven, data-driven strategies and visionary creativity, 212 will increase leads and client retention rates through an end-to-end communication plan that establishes long-term relationships with prospective customers.

"Our team has more than 25 years of combined experience in the healthcare industry, and we've enabled organizations like ARx to grow their revenue by as much as 40%," says 212 Managing Partner & Chief Marketing Officer David Phelps. "We see a lot of potential in this partnership, and we're excited to put our strategy into practice with this trusted industry leader."

For more information on 212 Media Studios and the personalized strategies they develop for their clients, visit 212mediastudios.com or call (574) 269-0720.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber

Phone: (574) 269-0720

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 212 Media Studios

Related Links

www.212mediastudios.com

