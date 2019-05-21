Arxan For Hybrid Apps Expands Data Theft Prevention Solutions, Giving Organizations "No More Excuses" For Unprotected Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application protection solutions, announced today Arxan for Hybrid , the industry's first solution capable of protecting all the components used to create hybrid Android and iOS apps. Arxan for Hybrid protects against:

Theft of data, intellectual property, customer credentials, and personally identifiable information (PII) resulting from reverse engineering, code tampering and API replay attacks

Brand damage, fraud and revenue losses, and government penalties incurred from data breaches

"Arxan is proud to provide an extensive portfolio of application protection solutions, now with comprehensive protection for hybrid Android and iOS apps," says Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. "As recent research revealed, there are significant, widespread security vulnerabilities and protection failures among critical financial services apps, leading to the exposure of source code, encryption keys stored in apps, access to back-end servers, and more. With the release of Arxan for Hybrid, there should be no more excuses as to why all applications are not properly protected."

Arxan for Hybrid is the only solution on the market that can alert organizations about an impending threat in real-time and from the moment an application is published. Such early warnings about compromised devices, code tampering or analysis are critical to fighting back against an attack that can result in a disastrous breach. Additionally, the solution offers:

Threat remediation that enables rapid response, such as disabling app functionality, to counter attacks in progress

Critical key and data protection via white-box cryptography

via white-box cryptography Streamlined post-code integration into existing rapid development operations including DevOps that leverages continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD)

"While hybrid app development makes it easier for developers to build one app and reuse for multiple deployment scenarios including web and mobile, it has suffered from a lack of security solutions that protect against bad actors seeking to compromise the app, device or back office systems," says Rusty Carter, VP of product management at Arxan. "Arxan for Hybrid is the only hybrid app protection solution on the market capable of protecting the whole hybrid app and its parts, and is designed to provide seamless, adaptive protection, integrated threat analytics and visibility, release after release, without slowing down the rapid pace of innovation."

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan, a global trusted leader providing the industry's most comprehensive application protection solutions, works with organizations looking to protect applications and to securely deploy and manage business-critical apps to the extended enterprise. Arxan currently protects more than one billion application instances across many industries including financial services, mobile payments, medical devices, automotive, gaming, and entertainment. Unlike legacy security solutions that rely on perimeter-based barriers to keep bad actors out or that require device management controls, Arxan products protect at the application-level from the inside out. This approach protects the source and binary code to expand the corporate perimeter of trust to the new endpoint – the application. Arxan provides a broad range of patented security capabilities such as a dynamic app policy engine, code hardening, obfuscation, white-box cryptography and encryption, threat analytics and rapid app protection deployment designed for DevOps processes. Founded in 2001, Arxan is headquartered in North America with global offices in EMEA and APAC. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter .

