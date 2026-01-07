Arxis Acquires Micro-Tronics

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arxis, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced its acquisition of Micro-Tronics, Inc. ("Micro-Tronics" or "MTI"), a leading provider of engineered, mission-critical elastomeric and metallic components for commercial aerospace and defense applications.

Founded in 1968, Micro-Tronics is recognized as a trusted engineering and manufacturing partner for complex elastomeric and metallic component solutions where performance and reliability are paramount. The company produces highly engineered components drawing on decades of materials science, a deeply embedded quality culture, long-standing customer relationships, and an extensive track record of supporting leading aerospace programs. Micro-Tronics' manufacturing expertise ranges from producing thousands of intricate elastomeric diaphragm seals and assemblies to high-precision electrical discharge machined components used in the most demanding aerospace and defense applications.

"MTI brings highly complementary engineering capabilities and deep technical expertise to the Arxis family," said Ross Sealfon, President, Arxis Mechanical Components Segment. "Their long track record supporting demanding commercial aerospace and defense applications strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, high-performance solutions. We are excited to welcome the Micro-Tronics team to Arxis."

Micro-Tronics Co-CEOs Charlie and Johnny Marusiak added, "Arxis shares our commitment to engineering excellence, quality, and long-term customer partnership. Joining Arxis provides additional scale and resources to continue investing in our people and capabilities while better supporting our customers' most critical applications."

About Micro-Tronics, Inc.

Micro-Tronics, Inc. is a precision engineered products company specializing in complex elastomeric and mechanical components and assemblies for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, MTI is known for its engineering expertise, rigorous quality standards, and reliable execution. For more information, visit www.micro-tronics.com.

About Arxis

Arxis is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components for aerospace and defense, medical technology, and specialized industrial markets. Leveraging significant intellectual property and world-class engineering and operational capabilities, Arxis designs and delivers innovative solutions that address our customers' most complex performance needs. Learn more at www.arxis.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

