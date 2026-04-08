Arxis Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arxis, Inc. ("Arxis"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical engineered components, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 37,735,849 shares of Class A common stock (the "Shares"), offered by Arxis. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $25.00 and $28.00 per share.

The Shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ARXS."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers, and Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Rothschild & Co, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as book-running managers.

Citizens Capital Markets is acting as a co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected].

The Registration Statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

"Wolfe | Nomura Alliance" is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.

About Arxis

Arxis is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components for aerospace and defense, medical technology, and specialized industrial markets. Leveraging significant intellectual property and world-class engineering and operational capabilities, Arxis designs and delivers innovative solutions that address our customers' most complex performance needs.

Media Contacts

Kate Thompson / Tim Ragones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Arxis