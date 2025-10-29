Arya Health Secures $18.2M Series A to Power the Next Generation of AI Agents for Post-Acute Care Administration

As wage pressures, regulation, and caregiver shortages strain post-acute providers, Arya is using AI to automate non-clinical administration, freeing resources to focus on care

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arya Health (Arya), an AI company helping home health and post-acute care providers automate scheduling, compliance, and other administrative operations, announced today its $18.2 million Series A funding. The round was led by ACME Capital , with participation from Ridge Ventures , Twelve Below , executives from OpenAI, and leading post-acute care providers, bringing Arya's total funding to $25 million.

Post-acute care providers, including home healthcare agencies, hospice providers, and long-term care facilities, are facing unprecedented strain. Rapid regulatory changes, caregiver shortages , and escalating wage pressures are pushing an already margin-constrained industry to the brink. Meanwhile, heavy private equity investment and consolidation call for a renewed focus on operational excellence and thinking beyond the traditional "people-heavy" approach to post-acute care administration.

Arya is building a new AI-native "system of action" that sits alongside the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to automate the heavy administrative load that burdens front office teams, slows growth, and diverts resources from patient care and caregiver support.

"Post-acute care organizations spend roughly 25 cents of every dollar on non-clinical tasks," said Kunal Sarda, CEO and co-founder of Arya Health. "That's time and money that should be going toward caregivers and patients, not process. Arya is flipping that equation by using AI to take on the operational burden so providers can focus on delivering care, not moving patients, caregivers, and data around in their EMR. Our mandate is to make post-acute care administration more scalable, human, and cost-effective at the same time."

Arya's AI-powered digital agents automate key post-acute care workflows, including caregiver scheduling, compliance tracking, and hiring pipeline management. Embedded in daily operations, these agents continuously learn and adapt to increase workforce efficiency. Recent innovations include the Onboarding Agent, which reduces time-to-first-staffing by 50% with 70% less administrative effort; the Talent Acquisition Agent, which autonomously recruits and schedules caregivers with 60% less human effort; and the Compliance Agent, which eliminates manual license tracking and deploys in just one week. The company is also preparing to launch an Intake Agent in Q4, designed to accelerate patient start of care and reduce critical back-office bottlenecks.

The new funding will enable Arya to expand its product suite across additional administrative functions and scale hiring to keep pace with market demand. Arya has grown revenue more than 6x in 2025 and is on track for 10x year-over-year growth by year-end.

As part of this next phase, Arya has appointed Melinda Phillips, former CEO of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care (acquired by Aveanna), to lead its Care@Home Center of Excellence, where she will help scale AI adoption across the home care sector. A veteran operator of one of the nation's largest post-acute providers, she brings deep industry experience to Arya's technology-driven team, strengthening the company's blend of insider expertise and outsider innovation.

"Arya represents exactly the kind of innovation post-acute care needs right now," said Aike Ho, Partner at ACME Capital. "They're pairing deep operational expertise with cutting-edge AI to unlock entirely new economics for providers, without sacrificing the humanity at the heart of care."

