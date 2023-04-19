Aryaka and Check Point Software Technologies Extend Partnership for Global Managed SASE

New offering combines Aryaka's Leading SD-WAN connectivity with Check Point Harmony Connect, Quantum Edge, and Quantum Next-Generation Firewall

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, combining Aryaka's global SD-WAN with Check Point Harmony Connect for cloud security, in addition to on-premise security with Quantum Edge, Check Point's virtualized next-generation firewall, to deliver a global Managed SASE offering. Aryaka and Check Point have been working together successfully since 2020, continually evolving offerings to enhance the customer experience.

Aryaka and Check Point's joint managed SASE solution delivers enterprise-grade security with an SD-WAN that offers superior connectivity, resilience, and application acceleration capabilities. Aryaka's SmartConnect delivers SLA-based reliable global connectivity and significantly faster application performance for enterprises, while Check Point Harmony Connect and Quantum Edge adds a layer of security controls needed for web and cloud-bound traffic. All internet- and cloud-bound traffic is instantly forwarded from Aryaka's Edge device (ANAP), across Aryaka's Hyperscale PoP middle-mile, and then to the Check Point Harmony Connect cloud service or Quantum Edge. Together, Aryaka and Check Point deliver top-notch SD-WAN and security SASE platform for enterprise users accessing mission-critical on-premises hosted applications as well as those going directly to the internet for accessing cloud applications.

"Aryaka's partnership with Check Point has delivered strong results for both businesses and our customers over the years, and we look forward to continuing to bolster that success together," said Hugo Vliegen, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Aryaka. "How and where business gets done is shifting and unique to each organization, which is creating massive network and security challenges across the industry. While some are taking disruptive approaches, like ripping and replacing current hardware and software, our collaboration with Check Point is predicated on optionality, simplicity, and flexibility. Together, we're able to seamlessly guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys, meeting them where they are and providing them with a global Managed SASE solution that is second to none."

Aryaka and Check Point's expanded offering provides benefits for several common scenarios, including:

Security for the distributed enterprise – Enterprises are increasingly leveraging direct internet breakouts at remote locations, which creates challenges when securing an increased number of internet access points and maintaining compliance with the organization's security policies. The Aryaka Edge device and its native Firewall capability instantly forwards all internet and cloud bound traffic directly to the Check Point Harmony Connect cloud service. With Aryaka's global SD-WAN and Check Point Harmony Connect, all enterprise, web and cloud traffic obtain enterprise-grade security, regardless of whether it is going to the Aryaka global SD-WAN or to the public internet.

– Enterprises are increasingly leveraging direct internet breakouts at remote locations, which creates challenges when securing an increased number of internet access points and maintaining compliance with the organization's security policies. The Aryaka Edge device and its native Firewall capability instantly forwards all internet and cloud bound traffic directly to the Check Point Harmony Connect cloud service. With Aryaka's global SD-WAN and Check Point Harmony Connect, all enterprise, web and cloud traffic obtain enterprise-grade security, regardless of whether it is going to the Aryaka global SD-WAN or to the public internet. Branch to cloud security – Connecting branches directly to the cloud significantly increases security risks. With Aryaka SmartConnect, branch offices obtain secure and accelerated connectivity to any cloud service, and Check Point Quantum Edge protects branch offices on-premises with top-rated threat prevention, that can be deployed in minutes, and be managed by a unified threat prevention and access platform.

– Connecting branches directly to the cloud significantly increases security risks. With Aryaka SmartConnect, branch offices obtain secure and accelerated connectivity to any cloud service, and Check Point Quantum Edge protects branch offices on-premises with top-rated threat prevention, that can be deployed in minutes, and be managed by a unified threat prevention and access platform. Securing the branch office – Enabling direct and secure hand-off of internet traffic from the branch is becoming more challenging and threats are ever-present. Using advanced routing policies, the Aryaka Edge Device (ANAP) automatically forwards all public internet traffic to a co-located Check Point Next-Generation Firewall.

"As we progress in our mission to deliver the best security, extending our partnership with Aryaka to provide Check Point's prevention-first security to Aryaka's SD-WAN networking solution was critical to achieve our common goal," said Eytan Segal, Head of Product Management, SASE at Check Point. "Together we will offer organizations a comprehensive solution with a reliable and secure connection to the internet."

Aryaka and Check Point will be co-hosting a party at RSA on Wednesday April 26. Register here.

To learn more about this partnership, Aryaka, and its solutions, click here.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/.

