Aryaka Announces Appointment of Shailesh Shukla to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced the appointment of Shailesh Shukla, a company builder and leader with deep experience in networking, security, and cloud, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Shukla is an independent board member and will serve as Aryaka's Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Shukla previously served as Vice President and General Manager at Google Cloud, with P&L responsibility for a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar business spanning security, networking, and telecom/edge. Prior to Google, he built and led growth businesses in both at-scale companies such as Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks and at entrepreneurial companies such as Redback Networks and Instart Logic. With more than 20 years' experience in networking and security, Mr. Shukla will guide Aryaka as it embarks on its SASE journey, disrupting the industry.

Aryaka Board member, Rob Schwartz, said, "We are pleased to welcome Shailesh to Aryaka's Board of Directors at this inflection point for the company. His robust leadership experience in networking and security makes him the perfect fit to help guide Aryaka during its next phase of growth."

Mr. Shukla said, "Aryaka is a pioneer in the industry, delivering networking and security services coupled with exceptional customer experience built on a foundation of owned and operated infrastructure. As these two markets converge, Aryaka has a strong vision for the future and the foundation to support its ambitions, and I look forward to working with them to realize the vision and continue to delight customers."

Aryaka's Board of Directors is now composed of Shailesh Shukla, Bob Kelly, Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Jim Smith, Khaled Nasr, and Rob Schwartz.

