Aryaka Appoints Pete Harteveld as Chief Revenue Officer

SaaS and cloud veteran to accelerate Unified SASE leader's security growth efforts

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced the appointment of Pete Harteveld to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Harteveld will be tasked with accelerating the growth of Aryaka's security services as well as the overall scale of the business.

A veteran of the high tech and consulting industries, Harteveld has vast experience in leading and developing teams, as well as expertise in sales, go-to-market strategy, business development and consulting. He has worked with organizations of all sizes, and comes to Aryaka from Veracode, where he was also Chief Revenue Officer. Harteveld previously held positions at companies including Compuware, CA Technologies, and Deloitte Consulting.

"Adding Pete to our team positions Aryaka to take on greater challenges for our partners and customers by strengthening our security expertise and our overall business strategy," said Matt Carter, Aryaka CEO. "His knowledge and experience will rapidly accelerate our efforts to scale in the right way, achieving growth while preserving our industry-leading customer experience."

Aryaka recently released its annual report, revealing the latest trends in the evolving network and security market, including the economic and technology decisions that leaders are making to thrive in a world of change. One of the report's key findings was that senior IT leaders were nearly evenly split regarding the most critical area of improvement for their 2023 networking budgets between network security (36%), network performance (35%), and network monitoring (29%). This reflects the complexity of a hybrid workforce and cloud-first world, and that network and security leaders can no longer choose between investing in application performance or security – they need it all.

"I look forward to working closely with Matt and the incredible Aryaka team to continue growing Aryaka's business and exceeding customer expectations," said Harteveld. "Aryaka presented the perfect opportunity to leverage my expertise in helping security businesses successfully take on industry giants. I'm eager to find new ways to help Aryaka disrupt this exciting market and, most importantly, to help provide our customers with the unmatched networking and security solutions and experience they love us for."

To learn more about Harteveld's role and Aryaka, please visit https://www.aryaka.com.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions. Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with an absurdly great customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: www.aryaka.com.

