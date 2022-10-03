Aryaka Appoints Veteran Executive Darin McAreavey as CFO

McAreavey to help lead the company during a period of accelerated growth and innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions, today announced the appointment of Darin McAreavey as Chief Financial Officer. McAreavey brings over 20 years of executive financial experience to Aryaka and will help lead the company through a period of rapid evolution and expansion.

"Darin brings both the experience and personal values that we seek in our leaders at Aryaka. He is a proven and reliable leader who recognizes the market's needs and value that Aryaka delivers. With exciting opportunities ahead of us, he is going to be pivotal to our continued growth and leadership," said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka, "As Aryaka forges a path forward as the unified SASE leader, Darin will help guarantee that the company can support our customers with a seamless, integrated experience."

McAreavey served as an executive financial professional for over two decades, focusing on public and private high-tech enterprises. He served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Arcserve, a multinational backup and recovery software company. In this position, he helped drive its transition from legacy applications to a direct-to-cloud SaaS offering. During his tenure, he helped achieve the "Rule of 40" along with completing the acquisition of StorageCraft in 2021 to make Arcserve one of the top providers in the backup and recovery space.

Before Arcserve, McAreavey served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Cachet Financial Solutions, which he directed through an IPO. Other previous positions included Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Wireless Ronin Technologies, Chief Financial Officer of Xiotech/Daticon EED Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer at Stellant, a NASDAQ-listed software company sold to Oracle in 2006. McAreavey holds an MBA in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and is a member of the Minnesota State Society for Certified Public Accountants.

"Aryaka is competing for customers who are sick of the conventional, slow, and inflexible approach to networking and security upheld by major telco providers. These companies need alternative solutions that are responsive to their unique needs. Aryaka has a pristine reputation among its customers, built on its ability to deliver the leading integrated SASE and SD-WAN capabilities with managed services that power the networks of today's true innovators," said McAreavey, "The Aryaka leadership team has created a foundation for tremendous continued growth - unlike any other in the industry - and I am thrilled to be joining the company as we deliver the flexibility, performance, and security that help our customers take their businesses to the next level."

To learn more about Aryaka, please visit https://www.aryaka.com/ .

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company and a Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry's best customer and application experience. The company's customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.

North America Aryaka Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Aryaka

[email protected]

SOURCE Aryaka