Aryaka Hits the Road to Celebrate New PoP Launches in the USA and Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced that it is organizing a global roadshow to coincide with the launches of its newest hyperscale Points-of-Presence (PoP) locations across the United States and Europe. The roadshow events are designed to educate CIOs, CISOs, IT professionals, and others who can benefit from Aryaka's services, giving them an opportunity to engage with Aryaka's leadership, explore its network expansion plan, and network with like-minded professionals. It is also a chance for Aryaka to connect with industry professionals on a hyperlocal level to gain a deeper understanding of the pain points they are facing and ways Aryaka can continue enhancing its offerings.

Aryaka's roadshow will begin in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, August 23 at Happy Camper from 3-5pm. Aryaka will also be hosting an event in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24 at the Mill Kitchen and Bar from 5-7pm. Additionally, there are events planned at the U.S. Embassy sites in Madrid and Lisbon in October, with events at other locations to be announced later.

"Our continued investment in our global PoPs help us deliver the essential foundation that our customers depend on to thrive in this accelerating era of distributed workforces," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer at Aryaka. "As a customer-first organization, Aryaka is constantly looking for new ways to connect with IT professionals to better understand where their biggest challenges are, as well as what's working best for them. Our global roadshow gives us an opportunity to connect with customers and prospects on a local level, so we can ensure we're serving everybody – from big corporations to SMEs – with customized SD-WAN and SASE offerings that are right for their businesses."

Aryaka's PoPs are strategically located to provide customers with fast, reliable connections, and deliver cloud-based network, security, and observability services. As part of Aryaka's larger mission to redefine the future of connectivity and security, these new PoPs will help accelerate users' network and security services deployments and ensure seamless operations for enterprise and SME customers.

To learn more about Aryaka's newest PoPs and to RSVP for the roadshow events, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/events-webinars/aryaka-global-pop-expansion/.

