Aryaka Hits the Road to Celebrate New PoP Launches in the USA and Europe

News provided by

Aryaka

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Unified SASE leader expands global hyperscale infrastructure to support faster connectivity

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced that it is organizing a global roadshow to coincide with the launches of its newest hyperscale Points-of-Presence (PoP) locations across the United States and Europe. The roadshow events are designed to educate CIOs, CISOs, IT professionals, and others who can benefit from Aryaka's services, giving them an opportunity to engage with Aryaka's leadership, explore its network expansion plan, and network with like-minded professionals. It is also a chance for Aryaka to connect with industry professionals on a hyperlocal level to gain a deeper understanding of the pain points they are facing and ways Aryaka can continue enhancing its offerings.

Aryaka's roadshow will begin in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, August 23 at Happy Camper from 3-5pm. Aryaka will also be hosting an event in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24 at the Mill Kitchen and Bar from 5-7pm. Additionally, there are events planned at the U.S. Embassy sites in Madrid and Lisbon in October, with events at other locations to be announced later.

"Our continued investment in our global PoPs help us deliver the essential foundation that our customers depend on to thrive in this accelerating era of distributed workforces," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer at Aryaka. "As a customer-first organization, Aryaka is constantly looking for new ways to connect with IT professionals to better understand where their biggest challenges are, as well as what's working best for them. Our global roadshow gives us an opportunity to connect with customers and prospects on a local level, so we can ensure we're serving everybody – from big corporations to SMEs – with customized SD-WAN and SASE offerings that are right for their businesses."

Aryaka's PoPs are strategically located to provide customers with fast, reliable connections, and deliver cloud-based network, security, and observability services. As part of Aryaka's larger mission to redefine the future of connectivity and security, these new PoPs will help accelerate users' network and security services deployments and ensure seamless operations for enterprise and SME customers.

To learn more about Aryaka's newest PoPs and to RSVP for the roadshow events, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/events-webinars/aryaka-global-pop-expansion/.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions. Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with an absurdly great customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

Media Contact
Lee Regal
Lumina Communications for Aryaka
[email protected]

SOURCE Aryaka

Also from this source

Aryaka Appoints Pete Harteveld as Chief Revenue Officer

Aryaka and Check Point Software Technologies Extend Partnership for Global Managed SASE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.