Aryaka Invests in Bringing its Award-Winning Managed SD-WAN and SASE to More Markets and Industry Verticals

Unified SASE leader adds rich capabilities and innovations to accelerate the adoption of its cloud-based delivery for network and security services

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced that it is increasing investment in its Hyperscale Point-Of-Presence (POP) footprint across the globe for cloud-based services delivery. The company will also deploy its innovative AppAssure solution across all current and new POPs to enable SaaS acceleration for improved application performance for increasingly hybrid workforces. In addition, it is enhancing its Last Mile Services offering by now also supporting wireless connectivity worldwide, simplifying last-mile link procurement and operations.

Over the next couple of years, Aryaka plans to establish 27 new POPs in 21 countries and in 15 major metropolitan areas worldwide, further extending its global hyperscale infrastructure. These POPs will deliver low latency end-to-end for faster connection speeds, along with cloud-delivered services for network, security and observability, while meeting each geographic location's regulatory requirements and performance needs.

Aryaka's AppAssure technology will be deployed on POPs, providing insights into jitter, latency, and loss per app and per user for optimal application performance for both on-site and remote users. Furthermore, Aryaka is enhancing its SD-WAN offering based on its industry-unique FlexCore - a dual layer 2 and layer 3 global backbone and adding rich capabilities and intuitive navigation to its MyAryaka customer portal for simpler self-service.

"There are steady increases in SaaS deployment models, public cloud spending, and use of internet WAN across businesses of all sizes, and our POP investment sets the foundation that our customers and future customers will need to be successful in a constantly evolving business landscape," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer of Aryaka. "With escalating security threats and any businesses becoming a distributed enterprise, companies of all sizes and in any vertical are looking for a partner that can offer business continuity and IT resilience, operational simplicity on a global scale, and unified security enforcement. There are very few providers that can offer all three elements effectively as part of a Unified SASE offer."

As part of its commitment to providing operational simplicity, Aryaka is offering customers more options and an enhanced experience for last-mile services with wired and wireless connectivity with a single point of contact. Aryaka's last-mile connectivity services enable fully managed LTE, 4G, and 5G connections in over 90 countries utilizing Cradlepoint Wireless Edge and NetCloud.

"As a customer-driven organization, Aryaka is committed to delivering an exceptional experience and filling the voids in the marketplace." Nadkarni added.

Aryaka recently won a Fierce Innovation Award for its managed SD-WAN and SASE services, which deliver several benefits to enterprises, including:

LAN-like Application Performance

Less Operational Burden

More Robust Operational Security

No Finger-Pointing Between Vendors

Better Integration Between SASE Components

Clear, Consistent SLAs (Service Level Agreements)

Reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

For more information about Aryaka's award-winning offerings, visit: https://www.aryaka.com.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/.

North America Aryaka Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Aryaka

[email protected]

SOURCE Aryaka