Aryaka Named the Exclusive IT Networking and Security Sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2023 T20 season

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced its official 2023 season sponsorship of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a founding club playing in India's globally popular T20 cricket league.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aryaka is the exclusive IT and networking sponsor of RCB for 2023. The sponsorship deal also includes:

Global co-branding opportunities for digital and print worldwide

The ability to leverage RCB players' image and likeness on the Aryaka website and in communications and marketing/advertising materials

Aryaka's presence on RCB's website, all sponsor panels, team bus and car, and RCB's digital channels (including social media)

Co-branded billboards in Bangalore

RCB's cricket league in India has rapidly become the most popular cricket league in the world, attracting millions of fans across the globe. Aryaka will continue to promote its sponsorship through the end of the calendar year across public relations, marketing, and advertising channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with RCB, a team that embodies the qualities that make Aryaka special," said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. "RCB always delivers a best-in-class experience to their fans, they don't let challenges stop them from reaching their goals, and they confidently defy convention to win. Through this strategic partnership, we hope to deepen our connection to the Indian market and further expand our brand on a global level, and RCB is a perfect fit to help us do that."

Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are pleased to partner with Aryaka as our official IT Networking and security partner and together we aim to enable and encourage fans for a secured online presence and better networking experiences. We look forward to a long-term association."

"As a company with deep roots in India, we are proud to be associated with one of the country's most beloved sports franchises. By sponsoring RCB, we are not only supporting the team but also celebrating the passion and energy that cricket brings to millions of fans around the world," said Vidyaranya Maddi, SVP and Head of Global Delivery.

To learn more about this partnership, Aryaka and its solutions, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/sponsorship-of-rcb/

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/.

About Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic mixer which is launched as an extension to already successful venture, RCB Bar & Café. Dash of RCB is the first of other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods options that the cricket brand has launched. The next in line is Dash of RCB – Bar Snacks, Uncut by RCB – a plant-based meat product, soon to be launched.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field - Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.

