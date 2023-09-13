Aryaka SD-WAN and SASE Services Delivered 113% ROI and $2.48 Million in Net Present Value Over Three Years According to Total Economic Impact Study

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced the results of a business benefit analysis and its ability to aid businesses large and small that delivered 113% ROI and $2.48 million in net present value over three years.

Aryaka commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying it.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four representatives with experience using multiple Aryaka managed solutions, which include SD-WAN, last-mile access, middle-mile access, and managed SASE. Forrester aggregated the interviewees' experiences and combined the results into a single composite organization that is a B2C and B2B organization with 3,000 employees operating globally from 50 sites.

Based on customer feedback, Forrester developed a composite model for the study and built out a three-year financial model to reflect the costs and benefits of the investment.

Key findings from the study include:

  • 113% ROI and $2.48M in net present value over three years: The representative interviews and financial analysis found that the composite organization experiences benefits of $4.67 million over three years versus costs of $2.19 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $2.48 million and an ROI of 113%.
  • 45% reduction in effort from NetOps to manage WAN services: The improvement in stability, performance, and managed services for global connectivity enables internal global operations to simplify their workflows and redirect their efforts to other tasks. Tasks such as monitoring and troubleshooting are all handed off, with many of them remediated more quickly than in the prior state. Over three years, the operational efficiency and handing-off of WAN connectivity duties is worth $754,000 to the composite organization.
  • Scaling acceleration for businesses while using less effort: With Aryaka, the composite organization can increase the number of site locations or size of its workforce faster, while also using fewer internal resources. In addition, when the organization needs to temporarily increase bandwidth, bursting is available with quick provisioning. Without Aryaka, the composite utilizes the equivalent of three internal FTEs on scaling efforts across three months; with Aryaka, this cost is now avoided, yielding a benefit of $169,000 over three-years.
  • Sunsetting existing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) circuits to SD-WAN saves $2.2 million: Moving from MPLS circuits to SD-WAN from Aryaka, the composite organization saves considerably while also improving performance. Prior to the Aryaka investment, multiple MPLS circuits were located at some locations, while smaller site locations utilized singular circuits. In all, the composite retires circuits from 50 site locations, resulting in savings of $2.2 million after switching to Aryaka SD-WAN.
  • Less than six months payback: Deployments begin after a planning process with Aryaka and defining the needs of each of the composite's locations. Internal NetOps staff are on hand to provide information and assistance where needed; however, Aryaka performs the majority of the deployment, which includes configurations of appliances, software, and routing maps for the sites and remote users. The entirety of the 50 sites and remote users are set up in less than six months.

"The results of Forrester's TEI study are for us a testament to our team's work ethic and deep commitment to our valued customers, which both play a significant role in the development of our products and services," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer, Aryaka. "Part of what makes Aryaka's SD-WAN and SASE offerings so impactful is that they're offered as a unified service. There is no shortage of vendors selling boxes and stitched-together SASE options, but a measurable advantage can be found in our unified, all-in-one approach. The simplicity of use with single-pane-of-glass visibility – from one singular provider – across your network and security infrastructure is a true game-changer."

Aryaka Enhances Performance, Stability, and Security; Increases Efficiency and Productivity While Reducing Costs

Prior to using Aryaka, interviewees noted how their organizations overpaid for and received poor performance on their MPLS circuits to connect sites and reach the cloud — to the point where it was unusable for certain tasks. For those who had switched to public broadband and SD-WAN, connectivity was shaky, fraught with downtime and latency issues. NetOps and engineers spent more time than ever to ensure business continuity.

After the investment in Aryaka, the interviewees saw improved WAN performance, stability, and security — which was a result of last-mile management, middle-mile access across Aryaka's global private network, managed SD-WAN, and managed SASE.

To learn more, please download Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study here: https://www.aryaka.com/aryaka-sdwan-sase-roi-study/.

About Aryaka
Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions. Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with an absurdly great customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

Media Contact
Lee Regal
Lumina Communications for Aryaka
[email protected]

