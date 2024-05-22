Aryaka Strengthens European Presence with New PoP in Madrid

Networking event featuring Cloud 365, Deutsche Telekom and the U.S. Embassy showcases the power of Unified SASE solutions for global businesses

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the launch of its latest Point of Presence (PoP) in Madrid. Driven by strong economic growth, EU membership and business-friendly policies, global businesses have been increasingly expanding their operations in Spain and Portugal, with this trend expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Aryaka's PoP launch in Madrid supports customers by enhancing global network reach, reducing latency, increasing security and ensuring optimal application performance.

To coincide with the launch of its Madrid PoP, Aryaka, in partnership with Cloud 365, Deutsche Telekom and the U.S. Embassy, will be hosting an event at Tragabuches Madrid on Wednesday, May 22nd commencing at 11:30. This is part of a series of events that Aryaka is hosting around PoP launches, which are designed to educate CIOs, CISOs, IT professionals, and others who can benefit from Aryaka's services, including its recently announced Unified SASE as a Service. The Madrid event will feature interactive sessions led by Aryaka, Cloud 365 & Deutsche Telekom experts, exclusive insight from the U.S. Embassy's Commercial Officer and a chance to network with industry leaders. It is also an opportunity for Aryaka to connect with industry professionals to get a clearer picture of the pain points they are facing and ways Aryaka can continue supporting them as their needs change.

"Extending our global PoP footprint to critical locations like Madrid reinforces Aryaka's commitment to equipping businesses, especially those with a growth mindset, to thrive in the digital age," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer at Aryaka. "As more businesses look to expand into Spain and Portugal, this PoP provides them with the low-latency, high-performance network and security foundation they need to keep pace with the demands of a globalized and cloud-centric workforce. We're excited to showcase how Aryaka's Unified SASE solutions can help businesses around the globe unlock their full potential."

"Deutsche Telekom is thrilled to collaborate with Aryaka to bring Unified SASE solutions to businesses in Spain," said Miguel Angel Sanchez del Pilar, Managing Director for Spain at Deutsche Telekom. "By offering Aryaka's innovative solutions, we empower companies to optimize their cloud connectivity, enhance application performance and security, and ultimately drive business growth. This PoP launch in Madrid marks a significant step forward in delivering the future of networking and security to our customers across this region."

Aryaka's PoPs are strategically located to provide customers with fast, reliable connections, and deliver cloud-based network, security, and observability services. To learn more about Aryaka's Madrid PoP and to register for Aryaka's event with Cloud 365, Deutsche Telekom and the U.S. Embassy, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/events-webinars/aryaka-pop-expansion-event-madrid/#register-now.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

