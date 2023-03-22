Aryaka's Expanded SD-WAN and SASE Offerings Bring Simplicity and Affordability to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Pricing begins at under $150/site and uniquely combines connectivity, security, and a comprehensive managed service experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced enhanced SD-WAN and SASE offerings specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With entry pricing of under $150/site, Aryaka delivers a more comprehensive set of managed service capabilities compared to alternatives including application optimization, network security, multi-cloud connectivity, and cloud-based observability and control, all supported by lifecycle services management. Aryaka's world-class managed service experience - trusted by large enterprises and Fortune 100 companies worldwide for over a decade – is now tailored to SMEs, so they no longer must choose between affordability, performance, and ease of use when adopting SD-WAN and SASE solutions.

SMEs face several challenges when it comes to networking and security, including limited budgets, a lack of skilled IT resources, and a need for operational simplicity. Based on its global private backbone, Aryaka's solutions offer an industry-unique approach to networking and security that is cost-effective, resilient, and easy to manage, helping SMEs as they increasingly adopt managed services. Aryaka combines its in-house technology with a global managed service, eliminating the vendor-provider finger-pointing that can negatively impact business outcomes.

"As a customer-centric business, Aryaka both understands the specific networking and security challenges that enterprises of all sizes face and actively takes steps to deliver products and services that address those challenges," said Dennis Monner, Chief Commercial Officer of Aryaka. "No matter if 10 or 10,000 users depend on Microsoft 365, Salesforce, or access workloads in a cloud to be productive and protected from security threats, one bad experience is one too many, and SMEs deserve a first-class service experience equal to large enterprises and multi-national companies while meeting their budgetary needs. Our revamped offerings bring our highly regarded agile deployment at an affordable price point to SMEs."

As a channel-led company, Aryaka empowers its partner community with its award-winning Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program. "Our tailored offerings provide a great revenue opportunity for our valued partners to expand into more markets and verticals", according to Craig Patterson, Aryaka SVP of Global Channel Sales. "We value the true revenue partnership we have and look forward to helping our partners to win the trust and business of SMEs globally with our revamped SD-WAN and SASE solutions. We strongly believe this is a win-win-win for SMEs, channel partners, and us."

The announcement comes on the heels of Aryaka's recent investment in its Hyperscale Point-of-Presence (PoP) footprint, the deployment of its innovative AppAssure solution across all current and new PoPs, and the enhancement of its Last Mile Services offering by supporting cellular connectivity worldwide.

Aryaka's SD-WAN and SASE solutions for SMEs are available now. To learn more about how Aryaka can help your SME with its networking and security needs, please visit https://www.aryaka.com.

Visit with us at the upcoming Enterprise Connect show, March 27-30 in Orlando, and the Channel Partners Expo, May 1-4 in Las Vegas, where Aryaka is the official SD-WAN and SASE technology sponsor.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/.

