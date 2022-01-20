Arym Diamond Joins Bid Ops as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bid Ops , the pioneer in Predictive Procurement Orchestration, has announced that Arym Diamond has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Arym will be responsible for creating and executing Bid Ops' go-to market strategy and maximizing revenue generation for various groups within this fast-growth organization.

Arym joins Rob DeSantis at Bid Ops, a former co-founder of Ariba (now SAP Ariba) who is serving as a strategic advisor and investor to the company.

"Bid Ops promises to change the face of procurement, a business function that has traditionally been starved for predictive models," says Arym. "While many tools automate and streamline the process of transactions, they tend to yield significant value over time but miss the opportunity for real-time savings. Adding Bid Ops to the equation, we've seen companies be able to generate tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars of savings in a matter of months."

"We are delighted to leverage Arym's direct experience in monetizing machine learning and AI tools," says Edmund Zagorin, CEO of Bid Ops. "We expect him to help us boost our own margins as procurement teams look to do the same for their organizations. For years, machine learning and AI have helped functions like sales, services and marketing do their jobs better. Now these capabilities bring the next level of insight to procurement, where better operations and savings can add directly to top-line revenue."

Previously Arym was Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at CalAmp. He also served as the Vice President of North American Sales, Analytics and AI at Salesforce's Enterprise Business Unit, where he was instrumental in bringing the company's Einstein Analytics to market. Arym holds an MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, and an undergraduate degree from California State University.

About Bid Ops

Bid Ops is the only Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform built to keep your team continuously exceeding targets. Unify your sourcing, purchasing, contracting and supplier management activities with real-time data benchmarks and always-on anomaly detection. Predict and win 2-5x faster savings and never get stuck waiting for a report again. Learn more at https://www.bidops.com .

