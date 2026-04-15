Aryza Acquires Umbrella Tech, advancing Collection Intelligence with voice-based Agentic AI for the global Collections & Recoveries industry

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryza, a global provider of E2E AI-enabled automation software across the credit & debt lifecycle, has acquired Umbrella Tech, a Toronto based leader in voice-based agentic AI for the financial services industry.

The acquisition significantly expands Aryza's Agentic Collections & Recoveries intelligence, integrating human-like conversations into its existing conversational AI and digital collections platform, Aryza Engage. Featuring hyper-realistic voices and advanced speech analytics, Umbrella Tech enables organisations to automate collections, customer service, and compliance journeys with accuracy, speed, and multilingual support in over 100 languages worldwide.

Businesses using the solution have reported increased customer engagement, reduced operational costs, and improved recovery performance while fundamentally transforming how they manage collections operations, including:

AI-driven omnichannel recovery delivering significant ROI, enabling always-on, compliant 24/7 engagement while allowing human teams to focus on complex, high-value customer interactions

Full-coverage quality assurance, moving from limited sampling to 100% interaction oversight to strengthen compliance, improve performance and reduce operational risk

Colin Brown, CEO of Aryza:

"The addition of Umbrella Tech is pivotal in Aryza's journey to expand its AI capabilities. By integrating Aryza's conversational AI platform, Aryza Engage, with advanced voice-based agentic AI, we are creating a powerful market differentiator. This combination enables our customers to deploy intelligent, autonomous engagement at scale while advancing the next generation of Agentic Collections & Recoveries globally."

Sam Ganab, CEO of Umbrella Tech:

"Joining Aryza marks a significant milestone for Umbrella Tech, opening an exciting new phase of growth. With Aryza's vision and Umbrella Tech's AI technology, it establishes a robust foundation to expand capabilities and help organisations advance the way they manage customer engagements."

By uniting Umbrella Tech's AI capabilities with Aryza's established product portfolio and market presence, it is better positioned to drive innovation and advance in its mission to provide smarter, more efficient financial solutions.

About Aryza

Aryza is a global provider of E2E AI-enabled credit and debt lifecycle management solutions, specialising in innovative tools that streamline complex processes for financial services.

Aryza's solutions combine AI-enabled tools with integrated data sources to help businesses operate more efficiently and make better decisions in areas such as Lending, Collections & Recoveries.

With a focus on delivering value through technology, Aryza empowers organisations to improve efficiency, compliance, and customer outcomes.

https://www.aryza.com/

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