Arzeda Announces Non-GMO Project Verified Status for ViaLeaf™ Reb M, Ahead of SupplySide Global 2025

End-to-end, auditable non-GMO supply chain—from stevia leaf to enzyme to finished ingredient—advances clean-label sugar reduction for food, beverage, and nutrition brands

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, The Protein Design Company™, today announced that its ViaLeaf™ Reb M has achieved Non-GMO Project Verified status. The verification covers the entire supply chain, from the stevia leaf feedstock to Arzeda's biocatalytic enzyme process to the finished Reb M ingredient, so brands can reference one third-party verification from leaf to finished ingredient.

"Non-GMO Project verification across the full supply chain provides value to our customers," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., cofounder and CEO of Arzeda. "With ViaLeaf™ Reb M, formulators don't have to trade off taste, scalability, or auditability. They get a high-purity Reb M with third-party verification."

"Many stevia claims stop at the extract," said Scott Fabro, SVP, Food Ingredients at Arzeda. "We verified the entire path, from leaf to enzyme to ingredient, so beverage, nutrition, and supplement brands can streamline audits and label reviews with a single verification."

Product details: ViaLeaf™ Reb M is specified at ≥95% purity and is designed for beverage, food, and nutrition applications requiring clean-label sugar reduction and consistent sensory performance.

Arzeda will highlight ViaLeaf™ at SupplySide Global 2025 in Las Vegas, October 29–30. Meeting slots are available for brands seeking Non-GMO Project Verified formulations. To book a meeting, contact [email protected] or visit arzeda.com/rebm.

Arzeda develops innovative products powered by its Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, using generative AI-driven design to create, validate, and manufacture new proteins and enzymes that enhance our lives and protect our planet. We commercialize with Fortune 500 go-to-market partners across multiple industries, enabling higher-performing, more cost-effective solutions that are healthier and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com.

