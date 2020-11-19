Arzeda Expands Applications of its Protein Design Platform and Advances Towards Commercial Deployment of Designer Enzymes for Sustainable Food & Nutrition Ingredients

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the Protein Design Company™, today announced that biotechnology veteran Doug Cameron, PhD has joined the company's board of directors. Dr. Cameron brings three decades of experience in commercializing food and agriculture biotechnology products.

Proteins are the workhorses of life. Arzeda's protein design technology platform enables the design of proteins and enzymes never evolved in nature to expand the reach of biotechnology. With successful partnerships already underway to commercialize industrial enzymes and sustainable chemicals with companies such as BP and Amyris, there are additional opportunities for the application of Arzeda's protein design platform in sustainable food and nutrition. In the field of sustainable food and nutrition ingredients, Arzeda's designer proteins can be used both as products and processing aids to unlock commercialization of natural ingredients difficult or impossible to produce economically with current technology.

"The food sector is quickly becoming one of our key areas of focus," says Alexandre Zanghellini, Arzeda's co-founder and CEO. "We have developed a proprietary portfolio of enzymes enabling healthier natural sweeteners and soluble fibers. We also have programs in structured lipids to replace animal-derived fats, plant-based proteins and cannabinoids."

Cameron joins existing independent director William "Bill" Baum, a leader in the industrial enzyme and specialty chemical industries.

"I am happy to be part of the leading protein design company. The vast potential of designer proteins is mind boggling. I look forward to helping Arzeda develop products and processes to improve the world's health, environment, and prosperity."

Doug's long career in the science and business of biobased products has made him one of the most experienced professionals in the industry. After two decades in academia at the University of Wisconsin and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Doug led biotechnology R&D for Cargill before serving as CSO at Khosla Ventures and Managing Director of several biotech venture funds.

"Doug's wide breadth of experience spans the technical, operational and financial aspects of food & agriculture biotechnology product commercialization, and we are excited to have him join Arzeda," added Alexandre Zanghellini. "His insights will be critical as we focus on accelerating commercialization of our proprietary enzymes in this space."

About Arzeda

Since 2008 Arzeda has been harnessing the power of computational protein design to create and manufacture proteins that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop healthy and sustainable products for the food & nutrition, materials and diagnostics&pharma industries globally. Arzeda's proprietary protein design platform combines physics-based computational protein design, machine learning and lab automation to expand the reach of biotechnology beyond the solutions that nature evolved. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com.

Media contact:

Atalanta Rafferty, RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7511

SOURCE Arzeda

Related Links

https://arzeda.com

