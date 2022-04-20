As 2022 Ferry Season to Mackinac Island Opens, Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry Announces New Name: Mackinac Island Ferry Company

ST. IGNACE, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry, the most affordable longest running ferry service to Mackinac Island Michigan, announced their plans today to change its name to Mackinac Island Ferry Company and introduced a new logo for the new brand, which will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023. During this transition, the company will be referred to as Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. The new name is designed to place all brand assets currently owned under the Mackinac Island Ferry Company umbrella of brands. Mackinac Island Ferry Company owns the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry branded fleet of ferries, the former Arnold Line Ferry fleet, and Mackinac Marine Services (MMS) shipyard. The company is best known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats, family-friendly atmosphere, and most frequent number of trips to and from Mackinac Island and underneath the Mackinac Bridge. The announcement was made by CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company Jerry Fetty just as the company kicks off the official opening day of Mackinac Island, April 21, 2022, when island guests begin riding the ferries to and from Mackinac Island from Mackinac City and St. Ignace for the summer season. For the new transition logo click here; for ferry photos click here; for company history click here. Visit Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company at www.mackinacferry.com

"The new name is easily recognizable to our customers and, while our name will change, we continue to be committed to providing the same great service, enjoyable rides and on time arrivals and departures that our guests have become accustomed to," said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company. "This collection of Mackinac Island Ferry companies has been a prominent group of legacy Michigan brands since 1878. From a business perspective, the strategic name change is a result of their accumulation under one company, allowing us to leverage a single brand name."

The new Mackinac Island Ferry Company logo uses a font that harkens back to a simpler time, much like the feeling Mackinac Island visitors experience during their island excursions. As part of a natural transition of the brand name, the Star Line brand logo will continue to be used during this summer season and then will be phased out through 2023. Visitors will begin to see the new logo added onto the Star Line dock signage throughout summer 2022.

For years, Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company has been best known for their famous high-speed Hydro-Jet® rooster tail boats and is the largest ferry fleet in Michigan providing its customers the most options for ferry service. Mackinac Marine Services (MMS) is a shipyard with a capacity to lift a ship or boat up to 200 metric tons in or out of the water for maintenance, repairs, inspections (including commercial boats, luxury yacht maintenance and boat winterizing).

For more information on Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company, visit www.mackinacferry.com

About Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company

St. Ignace, Mich. based Mackinac Island Ferry Company and its acquired lines of ferries began serving Mackinac Island in 1878 and has since been ferrying families and islanders from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace to Mackinac Island. The company is best known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats, family-friendly atmosphere, most frequent number of trips to and from Mackinac Island and underneath the Mackinac Bridge. In addition to five classic ferries, Mackinac Island Ferry Company ferry boats include the Mackinac Express catamaran, Marquette II, Radisson, Cadillac, Joliet, LaSalle, and Anna May and the pirate ship Good Fortune. Mackinac Marine Services is located in St. Ignace, Mich., and provides boatyard and services for commercial and recreational boat needs. Mackinac Marine Services currently has a 200 metric ton lift, winter and summer boat storage, fiberglass repair, fabricating and mechanical work, welding, power washing and shrink-wrapping services. Mackinac Marine Services is owned and operated by Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

