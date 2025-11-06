AS 2025 HURRICANE SEASON WRAPS UP, HOMEOWNERS REALIZE THE BENEFITS OF INCREASING RESILIENCY

Two homeowners in the heart of hurricane zone say their home is living proof

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the home improvement and construction industry, the buzz is all about home "hardening" and making homes more resilient to help better withstand climate extremes.

Homeowners are realising the benefits of increasing their home's resiliency especially in hurricane regions.

That's especially true in places like Florida and the Gulf coast, where the costs of having to repair, rebuild and replace after monster storms and hurricane seasons total in tens of billions of dollars. It's an issue that's causing massive spikes in insurance premium costs and making some officials question whether traditional materials such as asphalt roofs are even appropriate in places like Florida, given their substandard performance in severe climate conditions. https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/business/real-estate/2024/12/26/citizens-insurance-asphalt-shingle-roofs-florida-may-need-to-go/77085421007/

Now that U.S. is entering the last month of hurricane season (officially ends at the end of Nov.), it begs the question: Does using stronger and better materials and building practices really pay off when it comes to long-term protection?

For homeowners such as David and Rita Daniell who have lived for 40 years on the Gulf coast in Fairhope, Ala., the answer is unequivocally yes. And they should know. Having not only lived through multiple hurricanes and been forced to repeatedly replace the asphalt shingle roofs on previous homes; David Daniell also is a lawyer who works in construction and condominium law.

"I've worked after every hurricane since 1985. I've looked at a lot of different types of failures of roofs after severe storms and hurricane events," he said.

Undoubtedly, David has plenty of both personal and professional experience with how asphalt roofing shingles simply don't hold up in severe storms and hurricanes. So when David and Rita needed to replace the roof on their Mobile Bay home, they decided to install a quality metal roof from MRA member Metal Roofing Headquarters. By doing so, their new roof has helped them mitigate risk and saved their home from damage, replacement and repair costs. It's even reduced their ongoing maintenance costs. See the Daniell's story here https://metalroofing.com/why-metal-roofing/testimonials/

"We replaced with metal and never had trouble again," said David. "High hurricane winds represent a serious threat, so anything a homeowner can do to minimize that risk, such as installing a metal roof, is worth the time and effort. The only thing I would have done differently is gone with the metal roof originally."

