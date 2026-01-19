As 2026 Models Arrive, Car Haggle Helper Saves Buyers $5,847 on Average With a "No Savings, No Fee" Model

Edmunds reports 20.3% of financed new-vehicle purchases in Q4 2025 had $1,000+ payments; clients pay only a percentage of verified savings.

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New-car payments are reaching record highs just as 2026 model-year vehicles arrive on dealer lots. Edmunds reports that 20.3% of financed new-vehicle purchases in Q4 2025 carried monthly payments of $1,000 or more, with the average new-vehicle payment at an all-time high of $772. In September 2025, Kelley Blue Book reported the average new-vehicle transaction price reached $50,080 — the first time it surpassed $50,000.

Adam saved $8,799 on an Audi Q5 Erica saved $9,400 on a Volvo XC60

Car Haggle Helper is a remote car-buying concierge that negotiates with dealerships nationwide — and one of the only car-buying services operating on a pure performance-based model: clients pay only a percentage of verified savings. No savings, no fee.

Since launching in May 2025, Car Haggle Helper clients have averaged $5,847 in verified savings off advertised prices. Recent wins include $10,314 off a Chevrolet Silverado, $9,400 off a Volvo XC60, and $8,779 off an Audi Q5.

"I saved $8,779 off MSRP on a 2025 Audi Q5 — and I didn't have to do a thing," said Adam Lunt, a recent client. "Within 48 hours, the deal was done. They even got me $3,600 more for my trade-in. This is how car buying should work."

"Most people buy a car once every few years. Dealers negotiate every day," said founder John Petry. "We're flipping the power dynamic — everyday buyers now have a professional negotiator in their corner."

How Car Haggle Helper Works

New Tax Benefit for Eligible Buyers (2025–2028)

On Dec. 31, 2025, the U.S. Treasury and IRS released guidance on a new deduction that may allow eligible taxpayers to deduct up to $10,000 per year in interest on qualifying loans used to purchase new U.S.-assembled vehicles for personal use. The deduction is subject to a modified adjusted gross income phaseout beginning above $100,000 ($200,000 for joint filers), among other requirements. The new deduction makes 2026 a smart time to buy — and underscores the value of lowering the purchase price upfront. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax advisor regarding eligibility.

Free Resource

For buyers who prefer to negotiate on their own, Car Haggle Helper offers a free guide, "The Remote Car Deal System," at playbook.carhagglehelper.com. It includes word-for-word email templates, phone scripts, a quote tracker, and a 7-day action plan.

