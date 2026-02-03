As 60-70% of Enterprise AI Initiatives Fail, Ravi Sawhney Launches PA.AI, a Human Intelligence Governance Platform

New platform applies human intelligence as a governing layer above artificial intelligence to reduce failure risk in high-stakes enterprise decisions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise AI, digital transformation, and strategy initiatives, 60–70% of programs fail or materially underperform, according to leading management research. While organizations continue to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, analytics, and consulting, many efforts collapse due to human misalignment, unclear success definitions, and adoption risks that surface too late in the process.

Ravi Sawhney, founder of RKS Design and creator of the globally applied Psycho-Aesthetics® methodology, is addressing this problem with the launch of PA.AI, a human intelligence governance platform designed to guide high-stakes enterprise AI decisions where human perception, trust, and adoption determine success or failure.

PA.AI introduces a Human Intelligence Overlay that sits above artificial intelligence and large language models, governing how intelligence is applied, interpreted, and trusted before execution begins. Rather than replacing AI, PA.AI ensures that human perception, motivation, and readiness to adopt are built into decisions early, when direction is set and resources are committed.

"We developed PA.AI as a human intelligence layer that allows designers, business leaders, and organizations to govern how AI decisions align with human perception, meaning, and adoption before action is taken," said Ravi Sawhney, founder of PA.AI and RKS Design. "Design-driven human intelligence becomes the foundation for relevance in the market, the accumulation of brand equity, the creation of enterprise value, and meaningful connection with people."

Traditional enterprise consulting and innovation engagements often take six to eighteen months, cost millions of dollars, and still fail to predict real-world adoption. PA.AI compresses this process into weeks, delivering decision-ready intelligence that reveals what people are emotionally prepared to trust, adopt, and act on before products, brands, or strategies go to market.

Rather than promising guaranteed outcomes, PA.AI is designed to reduce enterprise AI failure risk by addressing the root causes that derail initiatives, including stakeholder misalignment, weak governance during execution, and the absence of feedback loops that detect resistance and drift early.

PA.AI has already been validated through real-world applications across consumer products, medical devices, fintech, and political campaigns, where perception, trust, and human response were mission-critical to outcomes.

As the company prepares to launch its MVP SaaS platform, PA.AI is being positioned for product builders, founders, investors, and enterprise leadership teams operating in environments where decisions carry reputational, financial, regulatory, or societal risk.

"The next phase of artificial intelligence isn't about speed or scale," Sawhney added. "It's about responsibility. The future belongs to systems that understand humans as well as they process information."

About PA.AI

PA.AI is a human intelligence governance platform designed to guide enterprise AI decision-making where human perception, emotion, and trust determine outcomes. Built on more than 45 years of validated Psycho-Aesthetics® research, PA.AI translates human behavior, aspiration, and emotional drivers into decision-ready intelligence that governs how artificial intelligence is applied. The platform is used by product builders, founders, investors, and enterprise leadership teams to reduce adoption risk, improve alignment, and ensure AI remains accountable to human reality.

About Ravi Sawhney

Ravi Sawhney is a globally recognized innovation pioneer with more than 45 years of experience studying human behavior and translating it into successful products, brands, and enterprise strategies. He is the founder of RKS Design, creator of the Psycho-Aesthetics® methodology, holder of more than 500 patents, and author of multiple books on human-centered innovation. His work has guided organizations including Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, LEGO, Medtronic, and PepsiCo. PA.AI represents the evolution of his life's work, operationalizing human insight as the governing layer for artificial intelligence.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales

[email protected]

619-368-2701

SOURCE RKS Design