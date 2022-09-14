As a people-centric business, Experience Senior Living hires VP of people

Veteran HR professional Angelica Ybarra is focused on culture & recruiting for leading senior housing company

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help support the rapid growth of the organization, Experience Senior Living (ESL) has hired Angelica Ybarra as Vice President of People. Ybarra comes with 30 years of human resource management and leadership experience. In a senior role, Ybarra works closely with the executive team in addition to leading both the culture and recruiting teams in supporting each ESL community to attract, retain, reward and recognize every team member.

"Angelica has joined our team at an exciting time as we disrupt the foundation of senior housing workforce engagement," Jeff Slichta, chief operating officer at ESL, said. "It is a priority for Experience Senior Living to build a world-class team that is capable of creating communities with purpose. With Angelica's experience launching new senior housing companies as well as working for one of the largest providers in our space, she understands the critical role HR plays in attracting and retaining top talent. We are a people-centric business and that requires a strong team -- Angelica will ensure we have the best talent in the business."

Angelica has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from The University of Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, Calif. and a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology with a specialty in HR management from Alliant International University in San Diego, Calif. She was also a certified RCFE (residential care facility for the elderly) administrator and comes to ESL with an intimate knowledge of the aging community.

The ESL team is comprised of dynamic professionals like Ybarra that are all fueled by a passion to empower people as they grow older to live life to the fullest. They are creators, architects, nurses, researchers, programmers, marketers, facilitators, developers, investors and caregivers, all focused on making a positive impact on the lives of residents, their families and team members.

For more information about the ESL team, visit ExperienceSRLiving.com. Those interested in career opportunities can visit ExperienceSRLiving.com/contact to submit a resume.

About Experience Senior Living LLC

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimaging seniors housing based on our extensive experience serving in a variety of areas, implementing strategic, operational, and human objectives. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care, focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs, centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals are fueled by their passion to empower individuals to live a full and well life now and as they grow older. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, CO with communities either active or under development in six states: California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

