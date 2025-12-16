As AI accelerates how fast code ships, Netlify delivers the production tools built for this AI era

New platform capabilities include Observability, AI Gateway, and Prerendering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is changing how fast developers can create new applications, but production workflows haven't kept up. Logs don't reveal enough. Model integrations add overhead. And once AI is involved, it becomes harder to predict how an application will behave in production. Netlify is closing that gap by supporting more of the workflow that AI has accelerated, moving beyond creation and bringing clarity and control to what happens after deploy. Observability, AI Gateway, and Prerender extensions are now generally available to make it easier to understand how applications behave after deployment and reduce the operational work required to run them. They help developers ship with more confidence and less guesswork. Together, they mark the next step in Netlify's AI-native platform, bringing more of the development process onto one system so developers stay in flow from code to production.

"We continue to be impressed by the simplicity Netlify offers us, which has resulted in meaningful time and resource savings," said Mark Hall, Senior Director of Digital Technology at Mattel. "With Observability, that simplicity extends further by giving us instant visibility into how our applications run in production, helping teams identify issues faster and stay focused on delivering reliable, high-quality experiences."

In October, Netlify introduced Agent Runners to help developers apply code updates through natural language instructions. That release built on earlier work with Why Did It Fail, which explains build failures in plain terms. Those efforts focused on creation and build. The new features extend that momentum into deploy and run, strengthening Netlify's Agent Experience (AX) vision: a workflow where developers and AI agents work in the same environment and move through the same steps. With more of the workflow in one place, developers can move from writing code to running applications without losing context. Netlify is leading the shift towards AI-supported development that spans the entire development workflow, not just the start of it.

"We're seeing developers move faster with AI when they write code, but deploy and run haven't kept up. We're changing that," said Matt Biilmann, CEO and Co-founder of Netlify. "When the work of writing code, understanding builds, and running applications lives on the same platform, developers don't have to stitch their workflow across different tools. It's a cleaner experience, and it's the direction modern development is moving."

Observability Observability gives developers immediate insight into how an application behaves after each deploy. It surfaces request and function activity so it's easier to spot changes in latency, error patterns, or usage tied to recent updates. Developers can see what changed and why directly in the Netlify dashboard without maintaining a separate monitoring system. For enterprise teams, Observability provides the visibility needed to run AI-powered applications as dependable production workloads. Learn more about Netlify Observability . This becomes even more important as teams begin relying on agents to generate and modify more of their code.

"Our guests expect a flawless experience from the first click, and that means we need visibility into exactly how our site is performing. Netlify helps give us that confidence, and I'm incredibly excited for the future of Observability," said Josh Strachan, GM Business Solutions, AP Touring.

AI Gateway AI Gateway lets any agent or developer add AI features to applications that work from the first prompt, without creating or managing accounts, credentials, or environment variables. Like other Netlify primitives, it's ready to use the moment you deploy. AI Gateway securely centralizes credentials, simplifies billing, and tracks usage across providers including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Gemini, making it easier to manage and scale AI features in production. Teams can experiment with different models faster and get clearer visibility into AI usage across their applications. Learn more about AI Gateway.

Prerendering Modern frameworks often lean on client-side rendering for simplicity, but crawlers and AI agents miss key content because they can't execute the full experience. Netlify's Prerender extensions fix this automatically by serving a fully rendered HTML version to crawlers while preserving the dynamic experience for users. Search engines and AI agents get a complete view of each page, and developers avoid maintaining separate rendering paths. Learn more about our Prerendering or in Netlify .

These new capabilities strengthen Netlify's AI-native direction by supporting more of the workflow that developers and agents rely on together.

Availability Observability and AI Gateway are generally available now on Netlify's credit-based plans. Prerender extensions are available to all Netlify plans.

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform where agents and developers build together. More than 9 million developers and teams use Netlify to build, launch, and scale sites and applications on a single platform. Whether working with AI or writing code directly, Netlify makes it easier to bring ideas to the web. As the company that coined the term agent experience (AX), Netlify is helping define a new era where humans and AI agents build side by side. Global brands including Bolt, Figma, Mattel, and Riot Games trust Netlify to power their digital experiences. Learn more at netlify.com .

