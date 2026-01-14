As AI Adoption Accelerates, CIOs Turn to Execution Discipline at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

With artificial intelligence initiatives scaling across enterprises, many CIOs are discovering that technology ambition is outpacing organizational readiness. While AI investment continues to grow, gaps in governance, decision-making, and architectural alignment are limiting impact. At the same time, enterprise architecture functions are under pressure to move beyond static planning models and play a more active role in enabling execution. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, taking place February 3 – 4 at The Roosevelt New Orleans, Info-Tech Research Group will spotlight its AI Playbook and Enterprise Architecture Playbook as core agenda themes to help IT leaders operationalize strategy and deliver measurable results.

Info-Tech Research Group, a leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that its AI and Enterprise Architecture Playbooks will be featured as agenda spotlights at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, February 3 – 4, 2026, at The Roosevelt New Orleans. Marking the firm's first North American LIVE event of 2026, the conference will bring together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders for a two-day, research-driven program designed to help leaders translate strategy into execution amid accelerating technological change.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, the AI Playbook presents a structured, research-backed approach to adopting, governing, and scaling AI so organizations can move from experimentation to measurable enterprise impact. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) The Enterprise Architecture Playbook, featured at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, outlines a practical, research-driven approach to enabling execution by aligning enterprise architecture, investment decisions, and organizational priorities. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, taking place February 3 and 4 at The Roosevelt New Orleans, brings CIOs and senior IT leaders together for a two-day, research-driven conference focused on translating IT strategy into execution. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

As organizations race to deploy AI while modernizing core systems, CIOs are being asked to make faster decisions, manage greater risk, and align technology investments more tightly to business outcomes. Info-Tech's research shows that success depends less on experimentation and more on disciplined execution supported by clear governance, architectural clarity, and practical operating models. The AI and Enterprise Architecture Playbooks featured at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans reflect this shift, offering structured guidance grounded in real-world CIO challenges.

"AI success is no longer about experimentation; it's about execution," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, the sessions on the AI and Enterprise Architecture Playbooks will give CIOs the operating models and architectural discipline needed to scale AI responsibly and align governance, architecture, and delivery as initiatives mature."

Agenda Spotlights for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will spotlight two playbooks designed to help IT leaders strengthen execution across AI initiatives and enterprise-wide change by providing structured, research-backed guidance that connects strategy, governance, and delivery. The agenda spotlights include:

Agenda Spotlight: AI Playbook

The AI Playbook session will focus on helping CIOs and AI leaders move from fragmented pilots to enterprise-wide impact. Grounded in Info-Tech's strategic research, the playbook provides a structured approach to adopting, governing, and scaling AI in a way that supports business priorities, manages risk, and enables confident decision-making. Attendees will gain insight into how leading organizations are formalizing AI operating models, embedding governance early, and building repeatable capabilities that allow AI initiatives to scale responsibly.

Agenda Spotlight: Enterprise Architecture Playbook

The session on the Enterprise Architecture Playbook will highlight how EA leaders can evolve their role from long-term planning to active execution enablement. Info-Tech's research emphasizes the need for enterprise architecture to provide timely guidance that supports investment decisions, accelerates delivery, and aligns technology initiatives with organizational goals. Attendees will explore how a structured EA approach can help organizations navigate complexity, prioritize change, and ensure architecture remains a practical tool for transformation.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will feature mainstage keynotes, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, and one-on-one analyst meetings designed to address the real, everyday challenges IT leaders face. The conference provides a forum for CIOs and senior technology leaders to engage directly with Info-Tech's analysts, connect with peers, and leave with actionable guidance they can apply immediately within their organizations.

Additional sessions and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

