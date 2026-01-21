As AI Becomes a Platform, Early Builders Move Into Venture

— Former OpenAI Head of Sales Aliisa Rosenthal Joins Acrew Capital as General Partner —

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the early builders of a new technology move from operating to investing, it is often a signal that the technology has become a true platform. Reflecting this pattern in artificial intelligence, Acrew Capital , an early-stage venture capital firm, has added Aliisa Rosenthal, former Head of Sales at OpenAI, as General Partner. Rosenthal brings rare global expertise in scaling AI commercialization into the venture ecosystem, strengthening Acrew's ability to support the next generation of AI-powered startups.

Aliisa Rosenthal, General Partner for Acrew Capital

Rosenthal was OpenAI's first commercial hire, joining when it was still primarily a research lab. She went on to build and lead the company's sales organization, helping scale enterprise revenue from roughly $10 million to roughly $10 billion. During that period, she oversaw the commercial launches of the OpenAI API, DALL•E, and ChatGPT Enterprise, translating frontier AI capabilities into products enterprises could adopt, trust, and pay for.

Her move into venture comes at a familiar inflection point. Historically, across major technology shifts from the internet to cloud, a key signal that a technology has become a platform is when the operators who built the first commercial wave step into investing. That transition often marks the moment when value creation moves from proving the technology works to building durable companies on top of it — a second wave of commercial impact.

"Aliisa is an N of 1. She didn't just see AI scale, she built the commercial layer while the market itself was being invented — at the fastest growing company of all time," said Lauren Kolodny, Founding Managing Partner at Acrew Capital. "That perspective is invaluable to our founders just as so many AI-native companies are making critical commercialization and scaling decisions."

Before OpenAI, Rosenthal held senior sales leadership roles at WalkMe, where she helped guide the company through its IPO, and at Mixpanel, where she built commercial operations during a critical growth phase. Across more than two decades, she has worked closely with product and engineering teams as enterprise software evolved from traditional SaaS into AI-native systems.

"What drew me to Acrew was how clearly the partnership shows up as a team," said Rosenthal. "Founders get the benefit of collective experience and expertise from the group of investors who actually operate like a team, which can be rare. I'm excited to work with companies building AI-native products who are now facing the real challenges around commercialization, from pricing and trust to designing go-to-market in a world where models evolve in production."

At Acrew, Rosenthal will focus on early-stage investments and work directly with founders on go-to-market strategy, pricing and packaging, sales architecture, and enterprise readiness — areas that have become defining challenges for AI companies moving from experimentation to sustainable adoption.

Rosenthal is the first General Partner to join Acrew since the firm's founding in 2019. The firm said the decision reflects a deliberate approach to complementing the existing partnership as AI reshapes how companies are scaled.

"AI is entering a phase where execution is everything," added Theresia Gouw, Founding Managing Partner at Acrew Capital. "I've lived these cycles before, and Aliisa's hands-on experience at critical inflection points will be invaluable to our founders."

About Acrew Capital

Acrew Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with exceptional founders building category-defining companies across fintech, security, frontier data, and applied AI. Acrew manages over $1.7 billion across multiple funds and has earned a reputation for its thesis-driven approach and team-first partnership model. Its portfolio includes Bilt, Cato Networks, Chime, Coinbase, Gusto, Invisible Technologies, Plaid, Protect AI, Vanta, and Writer. Follow Acrew on linkedin.com/company/acrew-capital/ .

