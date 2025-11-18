As AI reshapes democracy, Mozilla Foundation bets $1M on builders of alternatives

Two-year, $1 million program will support 10 projects building AI tools to reverse democratic backsliding

Initial recipients receive $50,000 to develop and test their approaches; two finalists will be awarded an additional $250,000 to scale impact and deepen their work.

This program is part of Mozilla Foundation's Incubator

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla Foundation today announced new AI & Democracy awards to address the urgent challenges artificial intelligence poses to democratic institutions, information ecosystems, and civic participation. As governments and global tech firms shrug off responsibility for democratic backsliding, Mozilla Foundation is stepping into the vacuum. Running over 24 months, the program will support 10 projects led by researchers, technologists, advocates, and communities working to ensure AI strengthens—rather than undermines—democratic life.

The AI & Democracy Award is part of Mozilla Foundation's newly launched Incubator, which supports values-aligned technologies to move from prototype to sustainability—a transition which causes many startups fail.

Right now, AI is reshaping how information is created, distributed, and consumed. Generative tools can produce convincing propaganda at scale, while recommendation algorithms amplify division. Automated systems make consequential decisions about who sees what, when, and why—often without transparency or accountability. These shifts are happening faster than democratic safeguards can adapt, creating new vulnerabilities in digital spaces, journalism and public discourse.

Nabiha Syed, Executive Director, Mozilla Foundation, says, "Democracy depends on access to trustworthy information and the ability to participate meaningfully in public life. AI is reshaping both at unprecedented speed and scale. Whether AI becomes a tool for empowerment or manipulation isn't predetermined. It depends on the choices we make now, and who gets to make them.

"We're seeing AI-generated propaganda and slop flood social platforms. Algorithmic systems are deciding what billions of people see, with no transparency about how those decisions are made, while automated tools that can impersonate voices and fabricate evidence are fundamentally eroding the shared reality democratic discourse requires.

"These aren't hypothetical risks—they're happening now. And the window to shape AI's trajectory is closing. These awards back the changemakers building technologies to ensure democratic values shape AI's development—not the other way around. We're looking to fund projects that leverage positive uses of AI to augment and reimagine democratic participation, consistent with Mozilla Manifesto principles of openness and human agency. We want to put a challenge out to researchers, technologists and builders everywhere, to ask: how can artificial intelligence be leveraged to enhance democratic practices and institutions for the twenty-first century."

Ten awardees will receive $50,000 to test and refine their approaches. Two finalists will advance to receive an additional $250,000 to scale their impact and deepen their work.

The initiative builds on Mozilla's decade-long track record of investing in better technology alternatives, digital rights advocacy, and open technology. It reflects the Foundation's commitment to deploying philanthropic capital where market forces alone won't produce people-first technology solutions.

Applications for the awards will open in early 2026. Interested applicants can submit their early project ideas and sign up to receive more information on the project website. Submissions are welcome from researchers, technologists, and advocates working at the intersection of AI and democratic health—or something entirely new. Priority areas include information ecosystem resilience, algorithmic accountability, tools to improve transparency and agency, and community-led governance models.

About Mozilla Foundation: Mozilla Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the internet remains open, inclusive, and equitable. Founded in 2003, it supports people-first technology through funding, advocacy, education, and research.

Rooted in the open-source movement and guided by the Mozilla Manifesto, Mozilla Foundation focuses on critical issue areas like ethical data practices, healthy digital ecosystems, and shifting digital power toward individuals and communities. Its work connects technologists, researchers, policymakers, and activists to reimagine and rebuild systems to serve the public good.

With over two decades of global impact, Mozilla Foundation continues to lead the movement for a better technology future—powered by people, and open by design. Learn more at mozillafoundation.org.

