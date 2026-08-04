As AI Reshapes Retail, SweetNight Enhances Product Transparency Through Independent Testing

Independent testing by GoodBed and Dow gives consumers and retailers objective proof beyond marketing claims.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence transforms how consumers research and shop for products, trust has become one of the most valuable currencies in retail.

SweetNight, one of the world's largest online mattress brands, has engaged GoodBed and Dow, providers of one of the industry's leading independent mattress testing programs*, to provide objective, third-party mattress evaluations using established testing methodologies and consumer education designed to make mattress shopping more transparent, understandable, and credible.

This engagement reflects SweetNight's commitment to enhanced product transparency and science-based product validation at a time when consumers are increasingly skeptical of marketing claims and overwhelmed by online content.

"AI can write a mattress description, but it can't physically test pressure relief. It cannot measure support, evaluate comfort performance, or separate engineering from advertising claims. That's why independent scientific testing matters."

— Amber Zhu, Marketing Director at SweetNight

Through GoodBed and Dow's independent testing, SweetNight aims to give consumers and retailers credible performance information that helps simplify the purchase decision and build confidence before, during, and after the sale.

"Consumers trust third-party validation more than advertising. By engaging GoodBed for independent testing, we're combining SweetNight's engineering and innovation with objective product evaluation that helps retailers build credibility, increase consumer confidence, and ultimately sell more mattresses."

— Yonah Lowenstein, Head of North American Sales at SweetNight

For retailers, GoodBed and Dow's testing provides a credible third-party resource that helps answer one of the most important questions in mattress retail: why should the consumer trust this product? By adding independent validation to SweetNight's engineering story, retailers gain another tool to reduce hesitation, support RSA selling conversations, and help convert today's better-informed shopper.

Backed by a portfolio of more than 951 intellectual property assets, including patents and trademarks, proprietary technologies, global engineering resources, vertical integration, and a digital ecosystem reaching millions of consumers worldwide, SweetNight believes independent validation will become increasingly important as shoppers seek credible information in an era of AI-generated content.

The initiative underscores SweetNight's long-term commitment to transparency, innovation, and helping consumers understand not only what products claim to do, but how they actually perform.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. We solve the biggest barriers in smart sleep—by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Our mission is to be the world's leading Self-Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner. Making better sleep, recovery, and wellness more accessible through intelligent, easy-to-use sleep systems.

About GoodBed

GoodBed is the leading independent mattress review and product intelligence platform, helping consumers make informed mattress purchasing decisions through expert analysis, testing, and objective product evaluations.

About Dow

Dow is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, customer-focused innovation and leading business positions enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employ approximately 34,600 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $40 billion in 2025. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries.

*Testing results reflect performance under specific testing protocols and conditions and should be considered together with other product information when evaluating mattress suitability

SOURCE SweetNight