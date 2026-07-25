SweetNight Launches The Cooling Recovery Campaign, Offering Exclusive Cooling Kits to Support Summer Sleep and Recovery

The 12-day summer campaign highlights how quality sleep and advanced cooling technology can help active individuals maintain more comfortable rest and recovery routines during the hottest months of the year.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer heat continues to affect sleep comfort and recovery routines, SweetNight, a modern sleep brand, today announced the launch of The Cooling Recovery Campaign, a 12-day summer wellness initiative designed to explore the connection between cooling comfort, quality sleep, and active lifestyles. Created for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious consumers, the campaign highlights how a cooler, more restorative sleep environment can support overall recovery and well-being while introducing the CoolNest® Memory Foam Mattress as a solution designed to help consumers create a more comfortable summer sleep experience.

Cool Down Faster, Recover Deeper

As more people prioritize recovery as part of a healthy lifestyle, sleep is increasingly recognized as an important component of athletic performance and overall well-being. Research has shown that sleep strengthens muscle and bone by boosting growth hormone levels. While exercise provides the stimulus for improvement, the body continues to recover and rebuild during periods of deep, restorative sleep. However, summer heat can make it more challenging to achieve quality rest, potentially affecting sleep comfort, energy levels, and recovery routines.

To raise awareness of the connection between sleep, cooling, and recovery, SweetNight invites the fitness and wellness community to participate in the Cooling Recovery campaign. Under the theme "Cool Down Faster, Recover Deeper," participants will share their experiences incorporating a cooler, more comfortable sleep environment into their wellness routines and explore how improved nighttime comfort can support daytime performance.

"Quality sleep is an essential part of recovery. Through The Cooling Recovery Campaign, we're encouraging people to recognize how a cooler, more comfortable sleep environment can support their recovery routines and overall wellness," said Amber Zhu, Marketing Director at SweetNight.

Stay Cool, Sleep Deep

At the center of the campaign is the CoolNest® Memory Foam Mattress, combining a triple-stage cooling design with a multi-layer breathable foam structure to deliver an all-night cooling experience that can feel up to 8 degrees cooler than surrounding conditions. Its ergonomic 5-zone support system provides targeted support for key body areas, encourages natural spinal alignment, and helps relieve pressure points, allowing sleepers to relax more deeply and wake up refreshed.

The combination of cooling technology, breathability, and ergonomic support makes the CoolNest® Memory Foam Mattress a cooling sleep solution designed for everyday comfort, particularly for those looking to support their recovery routines through better sleep quality and a more comfortable sleep environment during the summer season.

Consumers can participate in the campaign for a chance to win a SweetNight Cooling Kit, featuring cooling sleep essentials designed to create a more comfortable sleep environment. To participate in the giveaway, simply copy the campaign link, take a screenshot, and share it on your Instagram. consumers can sign up through the campaign page, share the campaign link on Instagram. Winners will be selected on August 5 and notified by email.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making highquality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. We solve the biggest barriers in smart sleep — by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Our mission is to be the world's leading Self-Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner. Making better sleep, recovery, and wellness more accessible through intelligent, easy-to-use sleep systems.

SOURCE SweetNight