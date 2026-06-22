SweetNight Unveils Exclusive CoolNest® Essential Memory Foam Mattress, Delivering Premium Sleep Technology at Exceptional Value on Walmart

WILMINGTON, Del., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetNight, a modern sleep wellness brand, today announced the exclusive Walmart debut of its CoolNest® Essential Memory Foam Mattress. This platform-exclusive launch strategically coincides with the highly anticipated Walmart Summer Deals event, running from June 22 through June 28, 2026, offering everyday families a premium sleep upgrade at a highly accessible seasonal price point.

Sweetnight Rolls Out New CoolNest 13-Inch Cooling Foam Mattress Exclusively on Walmart

Designed as an elevated, spring-free sleep solution for the modern home, the CoolNest® Essential Mattress is engineered with advanced high-density comfort foam layers. By eliminating traditional metal springs, the mattress provides consistent, edge-to-edge support that eliminates sagging. Its precisely calibrated medium to medium-firm feel masterfully accommodates back, side, and stomach sleepers alike, making it an ideal core choice for main bedrooms, guest suites, and growing families.

To deliver an optimal, refreshing sleep environment without the luxury price tag, the CoolNest® Essential mattress integrates three practical, high-performance features:

Advanced Cooling Technology: Engineered to prevent night sweats during hot summer months, the mattress features an OEKO-TEX® certified cool-to-the-touch cover paired with a gel-infused foam layer that actively absorbs and disperses body heat for cooler, uninterrupted sleep.

Engineered to prevent night sweats during hot summer months, the mattress features an OEKO-TEX® certified cool-to-the-touch cover paired with a gel-infused foam layer that actively absorbs and disperses body heat for cooler, uninterrupted sleep. 360° Dynamic Support System: Multi-layer precision construction contours to the body's natural curvature, optimizing spinal alignment and relieving pressure points around the shoulders, hips, and lower back. A high-stability core ensures excellent shape retention and long-term durability.

Multi-layer precision construction contours to the body's natural curvature, optimizing spinal alignment and relieving pressure points around the shoulders, hips, and lower back. A high-stability core ensures excellent shape retention and long-term durability. Low Motion Isolation: Perfect for couples, co-sleeping with kids, or pet owners, the high-density foam matrix isolates kinetic movement across the surface, ensuring that one person's tossing and turning won't wake the other.

For maximum convenience, the CoolNest® Essential Memory Foam Mattress utilizes advanced vacuum-compression technology, arriving in a streamlined mattress-in-a-box format for effortless, tool-free setup. The mattress typically reaches full structural expansion within 24 to 72 hours of unboxing.

Uncompromised Safety & Family-First Compliance SweetNight prioritizes family safety and material integrity. The CoolNest® Essential mattress is fully certified by CertiPUR-US®, OEKO-TEX®, and the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA), guaranteeing it is made without harmful substances, heavy metals, or ozone depleters, meeting rigorous global environmental standards. To ensure total peace of mind for budget-conscious buyers, SweetNight backs each mattress with a 10-Year Worry-Free Warranty.

Through Walmart Summer Deals, shoppers can take advantage of limited-time promotional pricing on the Walmart-exclusive CoolNest® Essential Mattress while exploring a safer, more comfortable and practical sleep solution for everyday living.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. We solve the biggest barriers in smart sleep —by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Our mission is to be the world's leading Self-Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner, making intelligent, thoughtful health accessible to all.

For more information, please visit www.SweetNight.com.

SOURCE SweetNight