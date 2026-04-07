As AI Rewires Public Thinking at Scale, the Mental Health Industry Has No Answer; One Platform Launches Today to Change That

Re:Mind addresses the cognitive gap the mental health industry has left open.

JOSHUA TREE, Calif., Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The mental health industry has spent decades building frameworks for anxiety, trauma, and depression. It has built almost nothing for the crisis now arriving: the systematic erosion of people's ability to think independently in an environment engineered to prevent it. The World Economic Forum named AI-enabled cognitive manipulation one of the decade's most serious threats to global stability. NPR characterized the ongoing conflict in Iran as America's first AI-fueled war, a conflict fought not only with weapons but with manufactured belief, at scale, in real time. For the first time in history, manipulation can be engineered at the speed of a news cycle and deployed at the scale of a social platform. The tools people use to think have not kept pace. The clinical response has been silence.

Juan Carlos, creator of Re:Mind, pictured with the mental model card deck featured in his product launch. Re:Mind combines cognitive tools and strategic frameworks to help people think clearly under pressure.

Re:Mind launches today to fill that gap.

Where most cognitive wellness tools address anxiety, mood, or habits, Re:Mind addresses the underlying infrastructure: the thinking frameworks people use to evaluate information, resist manipulation, and make decisions when the conditions for clear thinking are actively being degraded. It is the first platform built explicitly for cognitive independence.

The physical deck contains 100 mental models spanning dozens of disciplines and fields. The companion app expands that to 293, paired with a daily guided practice. Re:Mind is designed to function as a training system, not a reference library. The goal is to build durable cognitive habits over time.

The demand preceded the launch. Named a Kickstarter Project We Love, Re:Mind raised $8,585 from 105 backers and hit 252% of its funding goal before reaching general availability today.

"The mental health field is very good at treating the symptoms of cognitive distress," said Juan Carlos, founder of Re:Mind. "It has almost nothing to say about the cause: the fact that the information environment itself has become a behavioral health problem. That is what Re:Mind addresses."

Re:Mind is available now at remind.coach.

About Re:Mind

Re:Mind is a mental models system: a 100-card physical deck and companion app with 293 models spanning dozens of disciplines and fields, designed to help people recognize epistemic capture, make clearer decisions, and build cognitive independence in the manipulation age. Named a Kickstarter Project We Love, the campaign raised $8,585 from 105 backers, hitting 252% of its funding goal.

About Juan Carlos

Juan Carlos is a behavioral health technology innovator, writer, and the founder of Re:Mind. His work sits at the intersection of clear thinking, cognitive design, and behavioral health. He has written for Vice and The Wrap, and leads product innovation in behavioral health technology. He lives near Joshua Tree, California.

SOURCE Re:Mind