As AI Roleplay Tools Flood the Enterprise, Yoodli Publishes a Buyer-First Framework for Separating Platforms That Change Behavior From Tools That Go Unused

New Buyer's Guide gives sales, enablement, and L&D leaders five checkpoints to clear before investing in an AI roleplay platform

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoodli, the AI experiential learning platform used by enterprise teams to practice high-stakes conversations, today released "A Buyer's Guide to AI Roleplay Platforms," a vendor-neutral evaluation framework for enterprise leaders navigating an increasingly crowded market. The guide gives sales, enablement, revenue, and L&D leaders five checkpoints to clear before investing, so purchasing decisions are grounded in learning outcomes and behavior change rather than feature lists.

The AI roleplay category has expanded rapidly, with dozens of tools promising the same transformation. Buyers, however, have lacked a neutral framework for distinguishing a durable platform from software that ends up unused. Yoodli's guide names the shift now underway in the category: from standalone roleplay point tools to a complete learning loop.

That loop — Learn, Practice, Do — anchors the guide's structure:

Learn. An AI tutor teaches concepts interactively from a company's real materials, including decks, PDFs, and documents.

An AI tutor teaches concepts interactively from a company's real materials, including decks, PDFs, and documents. Practice. Lifelike AI simulations with real objections and multi-party dynamics let learners rehearse before it counts.

Lifelike AI simulations with real objections and multi-party dynamics let learners rehearse before it counts. Do. Recordings from live calls feed back into the platform, so training reflects what actually happens in the field.

"The category grew up fast, and buyers deserve a clear-eyed way to evaluate it. We wrote this guide the way we'd want to be sold to, start with the outcomes you need, then hold every vendor, including us, to that standard."

The guide walks buyers through five checkpoints to pass before signing:

Reality and customization. Does the platform adapt to your sales motion and methodology, or do you adapt to it? Can your team own scoring, rubrics, and scenarios, and can it teach from your real content? Content creation and speed-to-enablement. How fast can teams build and update training when messaging changes, without a vendor services engagement? Integration and measurement. Does it connect to your enablement, analytics, and HR stack, and act as a system of record for communication skills? Versatility and growth. Does it stretch beyond one use case as needs expand across teams and regions? Continuous coaching. Does practice run continuously between live sessions, or stop at the workshop?

Each checkpoint includes the specific questions buyers should put to vendors during evaluations and demos, and the guide closes with a complete buyer's checklist leaders can take directly into a vendor evaluation.

The release comes at a moment of momentum for Yoodli, which closed a $40M Series B in December 2025 and counts Google, Snowflake, RingCentral, Databricks, and Sandler among its enterprise customers.

"A Buyer's Guide to AI Roleplay Platforms" is available now here.

About Yoodli

Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Yoodli