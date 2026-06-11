Yoodli Launches Auto-Generated Learning Content, Bringing Content Creation Inside the AI Roleplay Platform

New capability transforms existing decks, docs, and playbooks into roleplay-ready learning content in minutes

SEATTLE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoodli, the AI-powered experiential learning platform trusted by enterprise teams at Google, Snowflake, Databricks, and ServiceNow, today announced the general availability of auto-generated learning content — its first native content creation capability. Admins can now upload existing source materials and receive structured, visual learning content in minutes, automatically integrated into Yoodli's AI roleplay and coaching experience.

Yoodli Launches Auto-Generated Learning Content

The launch marks a significant step in Yoodli's evolution into a comprehensive experiential learning platform, one that unifies the "Learn" and "Practice" phases of training inside a single product.

The Way It Used to Work

Running an effective training program has long required two separate workflows: content delivery and skills practice. Source materials live in an LMS, shared drive, or email attachment. Learners review them elsewhere, then practice within an AI roleplay platform. For GTM enablement managers, moving from a product release to a live training program can take six months or more. Now, with auto-generated learning content in Yoodli, it compresses that cycle to minutes.

What It Does

Admins upload a source document or deck, and Yoodli's AI generates structured, visually styled learning content, complete with headlines, body copy, stat callouts, and speaker notes. Now you can:

Auto-generate from any source file. Upload a PDF, deck, or doc and receive complete learning content in minutes. No design skills required.

Upload a PDF, deck, or doc and receive complete learning content in minutes. No design skills required. Deliver content contextually during roleplays. The AI surfaces content at the right moment in the practice conversation, as live coaching context, not a static attachment.

The AI surfaces content at the right moment in the practice conversation, as live coaching context, not a static attachment. Keep full editorial control. Edit inline, regenerate sections with custom instructions, reorder content, swap images, and customize the color palette.

Edit inline, regenerate sections with custom instructions, reorder content, swap images, and customize the color palette. Export anytime. Learners can download generated content as PDF or PowerPoint before or during a session.

"Yoodli has always helped teams practice the moments that matter most. Now, Yoodli can help create the content that prepares them for those moments, too," said Varun Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of Yoodli. "The work that used to live in a separate tool now begins and ends inside Yoodli."

At launch, auto-generation is available on tutor-style roleplay types: Tutor, Questionnaire, Skill Accreditation, and Objection Handling.

See It Live

Yoodli will host a live demo webinar on June 25, 2026. Registration is open here.

Availability

Auto-generated learning content is generally available to all Yoodli customers as of June 9, 2026. For more information, visit yoodli.ai or contact your Yoodli account team.

About Yoodli

Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, hyper-personalized coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sage Quiamno

[email protected]

+18082321321

SOURCE Yoodli