Yoodli Appoints Former Meta and Coalition Product Leader Kartik Murthy as VP of Product

Veteran of Meta, Google, and Uber joins the team building the leading AI roleplay platform following its $40M Series B and 1 million user milestone

SEATTLE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoodli, the AI-powered experiential learning platform that uses AI roleplays to help teams practice high-stakes conversations, today announced the appointment of Kartik Murthy as Vice President of Product. Murthy officially joins the company July 27 and will lead product strategy and execution as Yoodli scales its platform for global revenue teams.

Murthy brings more than 17 years of product leadership spanning AI, consumer software, hardware, and learning. He joins Yoodli from Coalition, the cyber insurance leader, where as Head of Product for Security, AI, and Expansion he led teams that shipped generative AI features across the core product, automated more than 30% of servicing tasks, and expanded into five new markets, more than tripling international revenue. Previously, he led the product management team behind Ray-Ban Stories, Meta's first wearable device, from inception through launch, drove Uber's international expansion of Rides and Eats, and served as VP of Product at edtech platform Subject, making Yoodli a return to his roots in learning technology.

"At over 1 million users and 900% revenue growth, our constraint isn't demand, it's how fast we can build the right things. Kartik has spent his career solving exactly that problem, from launching Meta's first wearable to tripling Coalition's international revenue. He builds, he ships, and he thinks about product the way we do," said Varun Puri, CEO and co-founder of Yoodli.

The appointment comes during a period of rapid growth for Yoodli., achieved 900% year-over-year revenue growth, and closed a $40M Series B led by WestBridge Capital, bringing total funding to $60M at a $300M valuation. Enterprise customers including Google Cloud, Snowflake, Databricks, and RingCentral use Yoodli's AI roleplays to build readiness across revenue teams, with results like 15,000+ reps certified at Google Cloud and 1,600+ manager hours recovered per quarter at Snowflake.

"I've built products across AI, hardware, and learning, and the pattern I keep seeing is that people improve through practice, not content. Yoodli is the first experiential learning platform built for enterprise, and the team ships with a velocity I've rarely seen. There's never been a better time to build, and there's no better place to build than here," said Murthy.

At Yoodli, Murthy will lead the product organization as the company scales its platform for the world's largest revenue teams. His mandate includes deepening the realism of Yoodli's AI roleplays, strengthening the platform's enterprise capabilities, and expanding the Learn → Practice → Do loop across enablement, L&D, leadership, and partner teams.

Murthy is based in Seattle and will work from Yoodli's headquarters at Pier 70.

About Yoodli

Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn.

Welcoming Kartik Murthy as Yoodli's VP of Product

We're thrilled to share that Kartik Murthy is joining Yoodli as our VP of Product, effective July 27.

Kartik brings more than 17 years of product leadership across some of the most demanding consumer and enterprise environments in tech. Most recently, he was Head of Product for Security, AI, and Expansion at Coalition, the cyber insurance leader, where his teams shipped generative AI features across the core product, automated more than 30% of servicing tasks, and expanded into five new markets to more than triple the company's international revenue. Before that, he was VP of Product at Subject, the edtech platform formerly known as Emile Learning, and spent over four years at Meta, where he led the product management team that took Ray-Ban Stories, Meta's first wearable device, from inception to launch.

His resume also includes leading the cross-functional teams behind Uber's global expansion of Rides and Eats, including launching Uber Eats in India and Korea, leading Quora's first international expansion, product management on search internationalization at Google, and program management at Microsoft. He holds both a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Why this matters for Yoodli

Yoodli is at an inflection point. We recently crossed 1 million all-time users, grew revenue 900% year over year, and raised a $40M Series B led by WestBridge Capital to bring AI roleplays to enterprise revenue teams around the world. As demand for experiential learning accelerates, our product roadmap has never been more ambitious.

That's where Kartik comes in. He has spent his career building products that scale across markets, languages, and platforms, from zero-to-one hardware launches at Meta to global expansion at Uber. That combination of AI depth, enterprise rigor, and international scale is exactly what Yoodli needs as we grow our platform for the world's largest revenue teams.

"We just crossed 1 million users and grew revenue 900% year over year, and honestly that's the easy part. The hard part is what comes next: turning a product people love into a platform the world's largest enterprises run their most important conversations on. Kartik has done this before. He took Meta's first wearable from zero to launch, tripled Coalition's international revenue, and built PM teams that use AI to move faster than anyone thought possible. He's a builder first, and that's the kind of product leader Yoodli needs at this stage," said Varun Puri, CEO and co-founder of Yoodli.

In Kartik's words

"The cost of building software is heading toward zero, which means the companies that win won't be the ones that ship the most features. They'll be the ones with the clearest conviction about what to build. Yoodli has that conviction: practice is how people get better at high-stakes conversations, and AI roleplays finally make practice scalable. I've spent my career on 0 to 1 products and global expansion, and before I ever talked to the team, I'd already built AI roleplay prototypes on my own weekends because I believe in this space that much. Joining Yoodli at this moment, with this team and this momentum, was an easy call."

Kartik is based in Seattle, joining us at our Pier 70 headquarters, and we couldn't be happier to have him leading product as we build the future of experiential learning.

Welcome to the team, Kartik.

Yoodli is a secure, experiential learning platform that uses AI roleplays to personalize real-life practice and transform how organizations learn and prepare. Learn more at yoodli.ai.

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SOURCE Yoodli