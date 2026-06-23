As AI Strains the Grid, R-Zero Cuts Building HVAC Energy 20 to 40 Percent

R-Zero's Physical AI platform uses real-time occupancy to reduce ventilation energy in existing buildings, with no capital investment and savings verified against utility bills.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI compute demand strains power grids and drives operating costs higher across every sector, data centers accounted for approximately 1.5% of global electricity in 2024, according to analysis from the Brookings Institution, with demand growing significantly faster than overall electricity consumption. Fortune 500 technology companies, major telecommunications providers, Ivy League institutions, and nationally ranked healthcare systems are turning to R-Zero. The Physical AI platform for buildings is cutting HVAC energy use by 20 to 40 percent without retrofits, capital investment, or operational disruption.

Most commercial buildings still run HVAC on fixed schedules or indirect signals like CO2, with ventilation sized for a peak occupancy that rarely occurs. Average peak occupancy across commercial buildings is roughly 50 percent, and HVAC accounts for about 40 percent of a building's total energy use. The result is systematic over-conditioning of empty and under-occupied space, hour after hour.

R-Zero closes that gap by putting intelligence in the building's control loop, without any new HVAC equipment or rewiring. The platform senses live occupancy across every floor, zone, and air handler, interprets how each space is actually being used, and continuously determines how much ventilation it needs minute to minute, communicating directly with the building's existing control system. When a zone empties, the system automatically dials back airflow to a certified low-energy mode, also known as ASHRAE-compliant Occupied Standby, then ramps back up the moment people return. The same intelligence runs across an entire portfolio, learning each building's patterns, constantly adjusting to how the building is actually being used, holding comfort inside defined guardrails, and catching inefficiencies before they show up on the energy bill.

"Buildings are one of the largest sources of controllable energy waste, and most still run as if every room is full," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "We turn real-time occupancy into control decisions inside the existing building system, so the savings show up in the financial reporting, not just on a dashboard. That is what physical AI looks like when it operates infrastructure instead of describing it."

Verified Results

At a nationally ranked children's hospital system, R-Zero deployed its platform across a 521,000-square-foot facility where ventilation had previously operated at fixed levels regardless of occupancy. The following results were measured against a pre-project baseline using IPMVP methodology:

30 percent reduction in HVAC energy use

23,000 kWh saved

9.72 metric tons of CO2 avoided

72 percent reduction in excess airflow during low-occupancy periods

66 percent of operating hours in a certified low-energy ventilation mode or ASHRAE-compliant Occupied Standby mode

Zero impact on occupant comfort: 100% of occupants reported temperature satisfaction

Adoption and Recognition

Most building operators know they are over-conditioning space. The barrier has never been awareness; it has been the capital commitment, operational complexity, and risk of replacing working infrastructure to fix it. R-Zero removes all three.

Commercial buildings account for approximately 30% of U.S. energy consumption, and HVAC is often the single largest controllable operating expense. As utilities and regulators look for ways to reduce grid strain without building new generation capacity, optimizing existing building infrastructure has become an increasingly attractive source of demand reduction.

The platform is gaining traction across building types where HVAC spend is high and occupancy is variable: non-clinical healthcare facilities, higher education campuses, corporate offices, and large commercial real estate portfolios. R-Zero is offered through a shared-savings model with no upfront cost, and fees are tied directly to verified savings measured against actual utility bills, removing the capital-approval barrier that stops most building intelligence projects from moving forward.

R-Zero's approach earned ASHRAE Technology Awards at both the Golden Gate Chapter and Region X levels in the Healthcare/EBCx Building category, evaluated on measured field performance against a pre-project baseline rather than vendor claims.

To learn more about R-Zero's Physical AI, visit rzero.com/audit.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the Physical AI platform for buildings. The platform uses real-time occupancy intelligence to operate existing building systems, reducing HVAC energy by 20 to 40 percent, lowering OpEx, and supporting NOI without capital investment, operational disruption, or added burden on facilities teams. R-Zero integrates with existing BMS infrastructure over BACnet and delivers verified savings measured against actual energy bills using IPMVP methodology. R-Zero has raised a total of $170 million to date, with backing from La Caisse, Mayo Clinic Ventures, World Innovation Lab, John Doerr, and DBL Partners. Learn more at rzero.com.

MEDIA CONTACT BAM for R-Zero [email protected]

SOURCE R-Zero