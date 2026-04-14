R-Zero Expands Physical AI Platform with Room Intelligence, Turning Real-World Usage Into Building Optimization

New capability connects room-level utilization to operational systems, enabling organizations to reduce energy costs, optimize space, and improve building performance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero today announced the launch of Room Intelligence within its Connect platform, expanding its Physical AI system for buildings. The new capability translates real-time room-level utilization into operational intelligence that can be used to directly reduce energy consumption, optimize ventilation, and improve building performance.

By structuring occupancy data around how buildings are actually managed, Room Intelligence enables organizations to align usage patterns with system-level decisions across ventilation, energy, and space planning, moving from passive insight to active operational optimization.

"Buildings are full of data. What's missing is a clear way to turn it into decisions teams can actually act on," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "Room Intelligence connects how spaces are actually to how buildings operate, so energy, ventilation, and space decisions can adjust dynamically in real time."

Room Intelligence enhances how occupancy data is organized and applied within Connect by unifying multiple data inputs into a single, room-level view aligned to how facilities, workplace, and real estate teams manage buildings by rooms, floors, and zones. This allows organizations to move beyond fragmented sensor data and instead understand how utilization patterns should drive operational decisions.

With Room Intelligence, Connect provides a more intuitive understanding of space usage across an entire building. Teams can now see how individual rooms are used over time, how that usage compares to available capacity, and where patterns emerge across floors or portfolios.

This unified view makes it easier to answer practical questions that shape workplace and real estate decisions. This includes understanding which rooms are consistently in demand, where capacity is underutilized, and how space configurations align with how people actually work.

With Room Intelligence, Connect now enables organizations to:

Understand how each room is used over time, including frequency, duration, and group size patterns

Compare room utilization against capacity to identify inefficiencies in space design

Identify opportunities to rebalance room types, adjust layouts, or consolidate footprint

Feed real-time usage patterns into operational systems

"Room Intelligence gives teams a more complete picture of how their spaces function," said Nuckles. "Teams can now see exactly how spaces are being used and immediately connect that to decisions, better understanding demand, identifying opportunities to optimize layouts, and reducing wasted space and operational expenses.

Room Intelligence strengthens the foundation for occupancy-informed building operations across R-Zero's Physical AI platform. As organizations look to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs, having a consistent, room-level understanding of usage enables more precise decisions across systems such as ventilation, energy management and cost savings, as well as space planning.

By aligning data with how buildings are actually operated, Room Intelligence allows Connect to serve as a more effective system for understanding and improving the performance of physical environments.

Room Intelligence is now available in Connect for all existing and new R-Zero customers.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the physical AI platform for buildings, translating real-time data into continuous optimization of energy, space, and operations. Its technology combines sensors, analytics, and AI-driven insights to reduce operating costs, improve asset efficiency, and drive measurable gains in net operating income, without requiring new infrastructure or operational overhead. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

SOURCE R-Zero