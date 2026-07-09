Bay Area Children's Hospital Deploys R-Zero's Physical AI Platform to Reduce Energy

R-Zero's AI-driven energy optimization platform brings real-time, occupancy-driven HVAC control to existing buildings.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero, the Physical AI platform for building management, announced that it has collaborated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. The San Francisco based energy efficient company deployed its AI-driven energy optimization platform across the hospital's existing building automation system. The implementation reflects interest in evaluating real-time, occupancy-driven approaches to operating existing building infrastructure.

The platform uses real-time occupancy data to automatically adjust heating, cooling, and ventilation in existing buildings, reducing HVAC energy use by 20-40% without retrofits or upfront cost. The announcement comes as AI-driven compute demand accelerates electricity consumption, putting pressure on power grids and increasing urgency around building-level efficiency.

Most commercial buildings still operate HVAC systems on fixed schedules or indirect proxies such as CO₂ levels. As a result, systems are often sized for peak occupancy that rarely occurs, leading to chronic over-conditioning and wasted energy. R-Zero addresses this gap with real-time control, continuously optimizing system performance based on actual usage.

R-Zero integrates directly with existing building management systems and autonomously adjusts HVAC setpoints in real time. Unlike CO₂-based demand-controlled ventilation or analytics platforms that require manual intervention, the system operates continuously inside the control loop.

"This is AI applied to the physical world, which is where the dollars are," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "Buildings are one of the largest sources of controllable energy waste, and we turn real-time occupancy into autonomous decisions that immediately reduce OpEx and increase asset value. If you're not operating your building in real time, you're leaving money on the table every hour it runs."

R-Zero is offered primarily through a shared-savings model, with no upfront cost and fees tied directly to verified energy savings. R-Zero is focused on large, centrally managed portfolios where HVAC spend is high and occupancy is variable: non-clinical healthcare facilities, higher education, corporate campuses, and large commercial real estate portfolios.

To learn more about R-Zero's Physical AI, visit: rzero.com/audit

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the Physical AI platform for buildings. The platform uses real-time occupancy intelligence to autonomously operate existing building systems — reducing HVAC energy by 20–40%, lowering OpEx, and lifting NOI without capital investment, operational disruption, or added burden on facilities teams. R-Zero integrates with existing BMS infrastructure over BACnet and delivers verified savings measured against actual energy bills using IPMVP methodology. R-Zero has raised a total of $170 million to date, with backing from La Caisse, Mayo Clinic Ventures, World Innovation Lab, John Doerr, and DBL Partners. R-Zero helps healthcare systems, universities, commercial and corporate real estate owners, and enterprise organizations reduce energy consumption through real-time occupancy intelligence and autonomous building optimization. Learn more at rzero.com.

SOURCE R-Zero