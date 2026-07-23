As America celebrates 250 years, the Bonati Spine Institute marks 42 years of minimally invasive spine surgery

More than 80,000 patented procedures performed without fusion hardware as the Tampa Bay area institute continues serving patients nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary this month, the Bonati Spine Institute is marking a milestone of its own: 42 years of continuous operation and patient care. Founded in 1984 by Dr. Alfred Bonati, the Bonati Spine Institute has performed more than 80,000 patented minimally invasive spine procedures at its Tampa Bay area campus in Hudson, Florida. The institute remains fully operational today, welcoming patients from across the country and around the world.

A legacy of innovation in spine surgery

Dr. Bonati is widely credited as an early pioneer of minimally invasive spine surgery. His patented surgical instruments and techniques, known collectively as the Bonati Spine Procedures, helped introduce an approach that has since influenced how spine surgery is performed across the field: smaller incisions, outpatient settings and faster recovery times compared with traditional open-spine operations. The institute treats conditions including herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, degenerative disc disease, arthritis of the spine and failed back surgery syndrome.

"When we began 42 years ago, the standard of care for many spine conditions was open surgery, long hospital stays and permanent hardware," said Kimberly Bonati, chief operating officer of the Bonati Spine Institute. "We believed there was a better way. Four decades and more than 80,000 procedures later, minimally invasive techniques are now embraced throughout medicine, and we're proud of the role our institute played in that shift."

Awake, aware and involved: the conscious sedation difference

A defining feature of the Bonati Spine Procedures is the use of conscious IV sedation rather than general anesthesia. Patients remain awake and able to communicate with their surgeon during the procedure, allowing the surgical team to receive real-time feedback as they identify and address the specific sources of a patient's pain.

According to the institute, this collaborative approach is designed to deliver targeted treatment without fusion hardware, with the goals of lower overall cost, reduced anesthesia risk and a quicker return to daily activity. Many patients arrive at the Bonati Spine Institute using walkers, wheelchairs or canes and walk out of the surgical center the same day as their procedure.

Taking on the cases others won't

Over four decades, Bonati Spine Institute surgeons have built a reputation for accepting complex and revision cases, including patients seeking relief after unsuccessful spinal fusion surgeries performed elsewhere. According to the institute, 65% of its patients arrive with a history of failed back surgery before coming to the Bonati Spine Institute.

That reputation has drawn patients from every walk of life, including celebrities, entertainers, race car drivers, professional golfers, and dozens of MLB and NFL players seeking to extend their careers or reclaim their quality of life after injury. The hallways of the Hudson campus tell that story themselves: walls lined with signed photographs and handwritten thank-you notes accumulated over 42 years, from household names and everyday patients alike, each one marking a return to the field, the stage or simply a life without pain.

"Some of our most rewarding outcomes come from patients who were told nothing more could be done," Kimberly Bonati said. "Failed fusion cases, patients living with hardware complications, people who had given up hope, those are the patients who drive our work."

Meeting a national need

Back pain remains one of the most widespread health challenges in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, 39% of U.S. adults, nearly four in 10, experienced back pain within a recent three-month period, making the back the most common site of pain reported by American adults. Prevalence rises with age, and back pain remains a leading cause of missed work and disability nationwide.

For the millions of Americans weighing their options, the institute offers complimentary MRI reviews to help patients understand whether they are candidates for the Bonati Spine Procedures. Additionally, MRIs can be conducted and reviewed the same day as the procedure.

Operating today, planning for tomorrow

The institute continues to see and treat patients without interruption. As part of a strategic financial reorganization undertaken to position the organization for its next chapter, the Bonati Spine Institute has restructured its operations while maintaining continuity of care, a commitment the institute describes as central to its mission. The institute reports a patient-reported satisfaction rate higher than 98.75% across its history.

"Our doors are open, our surgeons are operating, and our patients remain our first priority," Kimberly Bonati said. "That has been true for 42 years, and it will be true for the next 42. As our nation celebrates two and a half centuries of resilience and reinvention, we're proud to celebrate our own story of endurance and innovation here in Florida."

About the Bonati Spine Institute:

For 42 years, the Bonati Spine Institute, led by Dr. Alfred O. Bonati, has provided world-class surgical treatment to patients suffering from spine pain. Dr. Bonati and his team of highly trained specialists have successfully performed more than 80,000 patented procedures, helping patients with spine pathologies. While the Bonati Spine Institute is located in the Tampa Bay area, patients from all over the world have sought Dr. Bonati's care, often after other doctors tried and failed to relieve their pain. Of those patients seen, 65% have had a history of failed back surgery prior to coming to the Bonati Spine Institute. The Bonati Spine Institute has received a patient-reported satisfaction rate of higher than 98.75%.

SOURCE Bonati Spine Institute