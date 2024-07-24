As America Grows More Pet-Friendly, is it Ready to Address the Odor Issue that Comes with it?

6 in 10 Americans are concerned about unpleasant odors in pet-friendly hotels and rentals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As American society increasingly welcomes pets into coffee shops and restaurants, on vacation and even to the office, is America ready to address the pet odor that follows? Whether four-legged, feathered, or fishy, the majority of people (60%) believe these creatures leave unpleasant odors in homes, and a similar portion (61%) share concerns about odor in pet-friendly hotels or rentals.

Surprisingly, younger travelers are more wary about pets in their hotels than older ones. 66% of Millennials—who famously love their fur babies—are wary of pets in their hotels, as are 74% of Gen Z. Just 59% of Gen X and even fewer Boomers (50%) feel the same way.

Greentech Environmental, a leading innovator in air purification and odor control systems, conducted a survey to understand odor perceptions.

"We wanted to gain insight into how odor affects people's daily lives and well-being, especially as pets become a more integrated part of our environments at home and beyond," said Brandon Taylor, CEO of Greentech. "Our patented high-efficiency air filtration technology has advanced to remove odors and VOCs at their molecular level for improved indoor air quality. This allows businesses and consumers to tackle these issues effectively, ensuring cleaner, fresher air."

A FRAGRANT WELCOME – ODOR'S IMPACT ON THE TRAVEL EXPERIENCE

With 806 million Americans expected to take domestic trips in 2024, the hospitality industry cannot afford to overlook the impact of unpleasant odors on guest experiences. While the industry invests valuable resources in custom scent programs and odor elimination, travelers are quick to voice their dissatisfaction with bad odors.

Greentech's report shows that one in four guests would leave a hotel or short-term rental immediately due to bad smells, 71% of guests would take actions such as leaving a bad review or complaining, and 73% said a bad odor would ruin their vacation.

"The last thing business travelers and vacationers want to think about is who was in their hotel room the day before; as the survey found a lingering odor can trigger that thought," said Blake Bobosky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Hotels spend millions of dollars masking odors with custom fragrances, but now they can take a new healthier approach by actually eliminating them through HVAC filtration."

HOME IS WHERE THE ODOR IS – COMMON HOUSEHOLD ODOR

Despite odors being a common household issue, many homeowners struggle to address the problem. Surprisingly, a significant number (36%) of people feel they have no odor issues in their homes, likely due to nose blindness.

Those who feel their house is smelly often struggle with problems such as lingering cooking smells, pets, and smoke. However, the challenge is not just the presence of these odors but also the fact that only 54% recognize the effectiveness of air filtration in addressing these issues.

"We've all experienced cooking with ingredients like garlic or fish, whose scents linger long after the meal is over; however, this doesn't have to be inevitable," said Taylor. "Our data underscores the need for people to rethink air filtration tech at home and beyond."

Greentech is committed to delivering clean, odor-free air using ODOGard® and eco-friendly nanofiber technology.

About Greentech

Founded in 2009 in Johnson City, Tennessee, Greentech Environmental is a leading innovator in air purification and odor control systems for both consumer and commercial applications. Greentech has always taken a multi-technology approach to solving the toughest indoor air quality problems and does so again with cutting-edge air filtration solutions designed to enhance indoor air quality while promoting sustainability. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Greentech is committed to delivering state-of-the-art products that make a difference in the health and well-being of individuals and the planet.

Survey Methodology

The Greentech Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+, between June 28th and July 2nd, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+.

