AS AMERICA TURNS 250, BANIJAY AMERICAS BRINGS ACCLAIMED IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE 'LUMINISCENCE' TO PHILADELPHIA

Following Sold-Out Minneapolis Run, LUMINISCENCE Comes to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on June 11, Inviting Philadelphia to Experience Light, Music, and Connection

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally acclaimed immersive light and music experience, LUMINISCENCE, from LOTCHI, opens to the public on June 11 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, marking the continued expansion of Banijay Live's dedicated portfolio. LUMINISCENCE arrives in Philadelphia, aligned with the America 250 celebrations, and as part of its growing international footprint, transforming some of the world's most remarkable sacred and historic spaces through music, storytelling, and digital artistry.

LUMINISCENCE PARIS - Photo Credit: LUMINISCENCE/Banijay Americas/

Since launching in 2023, LUMINISCENCE has welcomed more than one million visitors globally, staging more than 20 productions across eight countries, including France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Brazil, and the United States. With nine productions currently live, extended runs, returning engagements, and sustained audience demand, the experience has established a strong presence in the premium live entertainment sector through the combined production capabilities of LOTCHI (a Banijay Live company) and Banijay Entertainment's global production network.

"For anyone who loves art, architecture, or storytelling, LUMINISCENCE is an experience that stays with you. By blending digital artistry, music, and atmosphere, we transform historic spaces into something new. As our colleagues across Banijay Entertainment and our creative partners bring LUMINISCENCE to audiences around the world, what excites us most is sharing the format that helped define this category with new audiences. It brings people together, strengthens communities, and inspires them to rediscover the architecture in their own backyard," said Ben Samek, CEO of Banijay Americas.

"Telling the unique story of each site where LUMINISCENCE is performed is what makes this experience new at every monument, and this is especially true as we unveil this event in Philadelphia during the America 250 celebrations, said Romain Sarfati, co-founder of LOTCHI, creator of LUMINISCENCE. "It is an honor for us to unveil unique stories, custom-designed for each location, offering a singular experience while preserving the heritage of these exceptional spaces for generations to come."

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul will be illuminated via 360-degree video mapping, while guests listen to the rich and varied history of this landmark accompanied by a blend of live choir and the Luminiscence Orchestra.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, the Mother Church of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, is one of the most architecturally distinguished sacred spaces in the United States. Designed by Napoleon LeBrun and built between 1846 and 1864, the Basilica was modeled after the Lombard Church of Saint Charles (San Carlo al Corso) in Rome and is the only cathedral in the country built in the Neo-Classical style of the Italian Renaissance. Its grand Palladian façade and iconic copper dome — home to ceiling paintings by Constantino Brumidi, the celebrated artist of the U.S. Capitol — have made it a defining landmark along Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Designated a minor basilica by Pope Paul VI in 1976, it has hosted Papal Masses by both St. John Paul II and Pope Francis, and stands as a living testament to the faith and resilience of Philadelphia's Catholic community.

The show, which shares the unique history of each location where it is performed, takes audiences on a musical and visual journey through the life of one of America's most iconic and storied Catholic landmarks. Following a sold-out run in Minneapolis, LUMINISCENCE continues its U.S. tour as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary year.

A portion of the proceeds from the Philadelphia run will support the ongoing preservation and restoration of the Cathedral Basilica.

The Philadelphia event opens to the public on Thursday, June 11, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Performances run on select weekdays and weekends and include options with Luminiscence Live Plus (live choir and orchestra), Luminiscence Live (live choir only) or Luminiscence (recorded music and voice over). Ticket prices vary depending on type of experience and discounts are available. More information can be found at luminiscence.com/philadelphia .

Media Assets: Photos and Assets can be downloaded at Luminiscence Media Assets. Still photos should be credited as LUMINISCENCE/Banijay Americas/. Video credits should be credited as LUMINISCENCE/Banijay Americas.

About the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul is the Mother Church of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Located along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 18th and Race Streets, the Cathedral Basilica was built between 1846 and 1864 and is the largest Catholic church in Pennsylvania. Designed in the Neo-Classical style of the Italian Renaissance and modeled after the Lombard Church of Saint Charles in Rome, it was designated a minor basilica in 1976 by Pope Paul VI. The Cathedral Basilica is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and has served as the site of Papal Masses by St. John Paul II (1979) and Pope Francis (2015). It is a welcoming place of prayer, cultural life, and community for the faithful of Philadelphia and visitors from around the world.

About LOTCHI

Lotchi creates immersive experiences designed to spark inspiration and wonder. By combining creativity, technology and innovative storytelling, the company produces shared, memorable moments that reconnect audiences with beauty, imagination and each other. Lotchi develops and delivers its own large-scale productions in exceptional venues worldwide. www.lotchi.live

About Banijay Entertainment – Let's Show the World

Launched in 2008, media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay Entertainment (inclusive of Banijay Live) is home to over 130 creative companies across 25 territories and delivers an average 16,000 hours of content and 3,000 live events globally each year. An innovative leader, in 2025 alone, it launched 250+ new non-scripted titles, 100+ scripted titles, 80+ shows on streaming platforms, and had 30 formats active in more than 3+ territories.

A home for today's storymakers, and the creative pioneers of tomorrow, the business puts creators first, uniting the best creative minds to shape the next generation of entertainment. The masters of superbrands like MasterChef, Big Brother, and Survivor, scripted icons like Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror, and live spectacles including the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, the business nurtures ideas at scale, defining culture and inspiring audiences worldwide. Its latest standout titles include Good Luck Guys, El Jardinero, Shaolin Heroes, House of Guinness, The Summit, The Culpa Trilogy, Let's Play Ball, Fear Factor: House of Fear and The Fifty among others.

Built on independence, creative freedom and pioneering entrepreneurialism, Banijay Entertainment and live events business, Banijay Live, under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti, have collectively grown to reach €3.3bn in revenues and €544m in EBITDA (2025).

SOURCE LUMINISCENCE