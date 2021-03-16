As American India Foundation Celebrates its 20th Anniversary, Lata Krishnan and Ajay Shah Announce $5M Gift to the Fellowship Program

"This is the biggest gift in the history of AIF and we are immensely grateful and thrilled." Tweet this

Lata Krishnan said, "Through service we have made investments in American Indian diplomacy by shaping the next generations of leaders to be more inclusive and socially minded advocates who will collaborate to solve the most pressing issues in India. We are impacting individual lives and building bridges, this is what motivates me year after year with AIF."

Ajay Shah said, "We are building young leaders who will be able to sustain development throughout their entire careers. The relationships and bridge-building go well beyond the one-year fellows stay on the ground."

Announcing the new name, the AIF Banyan Impact Fellowship, Lata added, "will invest in a cross-generational force of change makers building an equitable and sustainable world. She added, the "banyan tree" is a symbol of strength, resilience, and interconnectedness - a powerful metaphor for mobilizing a collective force towards sustainable impact,"

Nishant Pandey, AIF CEO said, "The Fellowship is the longest running program of AIF and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year too. From our 20 years of running this strategic programme in the US-India corridor, we believe the program is at a crucial stage where it can expand, grow and flourish as a separate entity within the AIF umbrella. This seed grant of $5 million from Lata and Ajay helps us pursue this exciting vision. This is the biggest gift in the history of AIF and we are immensely grateful and thrilled."

Ajay Banga said, ""Our hope is for the US and India to form a much tighter partnership so that their people understand each other better and can contribute to solving real problems in each other's countries. Through this fellowship, we are creating a force multiplier."

For this year's entertainment, world renowned and Padma Shri recipient, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan brought a magical performance live from Pune, India. He is a 6th generation musician, with a distinct style emphasizing the unique capabilities of the sitar itself, combining power and energy with subtle nuance and expression.



The evening showcased the organization's Learning and Migration Program (LAMP), which offers children of migrant workers a chance to quality education to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. According to a UNICEF study, 139 million migrant workers leave their villages in search of seasonal work uprooting their families to earn daily wages in the brick kilns of Andhra Pradesh or the salt mines of Gujarat. Of these, one in five are children out of school. Of these children, more than half account for girls. Of this group of girls, half were reported to be married between the ages of 10-19.

Since launching the LAMP in 2009, nearly 600,000 children have received wrap around services in seasonal hostels to stay in school and continue their education. Attendees heard from two inspiring beneficiaries, Khusbu Mahanand and Lachhaman Dundi, who were both child migrants from Nuapada Odisha prior to joining the seasonal hostels offered by AIF. Khusbu has now become the first woman in her village to get a college degree, in Chemistry, no less. Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, an IIT alumnus himself who was inspired by Lachhaman Dundi, introduced him. When Lachhaman first learned about inventors and scientists in school, he decided to follow in the same tracks. He is now on track to get a degree in Physics from a local college with several inventions and patents already under his belt. He is also a prolific entrepreneur and has recently joined IIT Bhubhanshwar's Startup Incubation Program.

The American India Foundation is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls and women to achieve gender equity. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs and government to develop and test innovative solutions and with governments to create and scale sustainable impact. Founded in 2001 at the initiative of President Bill Clinton following a request from Prime Minister Vajpayee, AIF has impacted the lives of 6.7 million of India's poor in 26 states.

