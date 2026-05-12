As America's Caregiving Crisis Grows, New Book Offers Families a Roadmap to Help Protect Their Child's Future

"Care, Protect, Grow" from All Needs Planning addresses the emotional and financial realities facing families caring for loved ones with disabilities.

RICHMOND, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Needs Planning today announced the release of "Care, Protect, Grow," a new book designed to help educate and empower families caring for loved ones with disabilities as they navigate the complex realities of wealth management, caregiving and long-term planning.

"Care, Protect, Grow" book cover

The release comes at a time when millions of families across the United States are quietly carrying the emotional, logistical and financial responsibility of caring for a loved one with special needs, often without a clear roadmap for the future. One in four families supports an individual with a disability, many dedicating more than 40 hours per week to unpaid caregiving.1 At the same time, families supporting a loved one with a disability face costs that are approximately 30% higher annually to maintain the same standard of living.2

Co-authored by All Needs Planning co-founders Kristin Carleton, CEO and chief investment strategist; Dr. Kathy Matthews, chief family strategist and advocate; and Mary McDirmid, ChSNC®, ChFC®, chief financial planning and growth officer, "Care, Protect, Grow" was created to address the systemic barriers that often make special needs planning difficult to access and understand.

The book provides families with a clear, practical framework to coordinate financial planning, care planning and long-term decision-making in support of a loved one with a disability.

"We wrote this book because even among special needs planners, there are countless opinions on how planning should be done," said Carleton. "We wanted to focus on what matters most to families, which is supporting their children, and provide a framework they can use to build those supports not only during their lifetime, but long after."

The authors bring a combined depth of experience to the work, including more than 13 years in special needs planning, more than 30 years in financial planning, more than 250 special needs families served nationwide and more than 5,000 families, advocates and self-advocates educated.

"Families are often forced to navigate a system that was never designed to be easy to understand," said McDirmid. "This book brings those moving parts together in one place, helping families see how financial planning, care planning and long-term decision-making actually work together in the real world."

More than a financial planning resource, "Care, Protect, Grow" addresses the broader reality many families face every day: the fear of what happens to a loved one when parents or caregivers are no longer able to provide support themselves.

The release of "Care, Protect, Grow" reflects All Needs Planning's broader commitment to education and advocacy within the special needs community. The firm will continue that effort through its 2026 Special Needs Planning Conference, a virtual event scheduled for September 25, 2026, focused on equipping families, caregivers and professionals with practical tools and real, actionable strategies.

About All Needs Planning

All Needs Planning is a team of caregivers providing real-world wealth management and special needs planning for families nationwide. The firm specializes in helping families navigate the financial, legal and care-related complexities of supporting a loved one with a disability. Through an integrated approach, All Needs Planning aligns investment management, financial planning and advocacy to help families build long-term stability, access essential resources and plan for the future with confidence.

Sources:

1 https://specialneedsanswers.com/the-state-of-family-caregiving-in-the-united-states-21302

2 https://ablenews.com/national-study-finds-an-even-tougher-financial-picture-for-the-disabled/

Investment Advisory Services are offered by Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. All Needs Planning and Sound Income Strategies, LLC, are not associated entities.

Media Contact:

Katie Shane-Nielsen

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(509) 998-1640

SOURCE All Needs Planning