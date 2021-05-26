As an Ode to Joints on National Jogging Day (June 2); Purity Products® Promotes Game-Changing Joint Care Supplement

"Running is not only a fantastic way to stay in great cardiovascular shape, but one of the best ways to strengthen our muscles and bone mass," noted Dr. Ken Redcross, Purity Products® high-level advisor and product formulator. "However, the constant force versus walking creates more weighted impact to the knees and other joints, which may result in pain. We want to support the healthy efforts of runners and joggers with FLEXURON®, which is like an oil can for the tinman, keeping our body's hinges lubricated, fluid, vital, and resilient."

Available online for $24.95, FLEXURON® sets a new standard for joint comfort by combining 3 powerful ingredients in one small soft gel capsule, including:

Phospholipid-Rich Krill Oil: Krill Oil is a great source of Omega-3, which was shown to support normal joint comfort. The Omega-3 in FLEXURON ® 's Krill Oil is delivered as phospholipids, which carry the EPA & DHA components of Omega-3 directly into your cells, promoting absorption.

Natural Astaxanthin: Astaxanthin is a versatile and effective antioxidant. The molecular structure of Astaxanthin gives it an exceptional ability to help mitigate oxidative stress in cells and tissues.

Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid: FLEXURON® contains Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid (sodium hyaluronate), a biological component of your body's connective tissue. Hyaluronic Acid serves as a building block for healthy joints and skin. This gel-like substance is the joint matrix's "shock absorber," making it a key component of healthy joint tissue.

ABOUT Purity Products®

With over 200 cutting-edge formulations serving well over one million customers, Purity Products® stands at the intersection of science and innovation. Founded by Jahn Levin, President and CEO, in 1993, Purity Products® bring the highest quality products manufactured using the strictest standards for safety and potency. The company has a special department that monitors and tests all products and procedures and holds supply partners to the same set principles and standards.

