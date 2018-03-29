As Asian Market Growth Continues, West 7 Center Ready to Enable International Connectivity

Experts predict that, by 2019, the Asia-Pacific region will generate the most web-traffic in the world – double the volume generated in North America. As a result, data centers like West 7 Center will serve a critical role as reliable colocation partners, providing mission-critical infrastructure and support for the flow of data from the US across the Pacific Ocean.

"As Los Angeles' largest purpose-built data center, West 7 Center is perfectly situated as an Asian gateway," says Tyson Strutzenberg, Chief Operating Officer of Rising Realty Partners. "With direct access to One Wilshire, a primary transit center for internet traffic from the US to Asia, we offer the redundancy our customers need for their data and mission-critical applications. Backed by two central plants with N+1 redundancy and 70,000 gallons of fuel, West 7 Center can provide ongoing uptime in case of emergency or power outages."

"When we were looking to add to our presence in Los Angeles, we specifically chose West 7 Center because of their round-the-clock security and engineering services," says Arman Khalili, CEO of Evocative, which recently signed a 42,000 square foot lease in the facility. "Our clients include small start-ups and Fortune 500 companies – each in need of a high level of flexibility, service and low latency connectivity. This is one of the best data centers from an infrastructure perspective and it rivals some of the major carrier hotels and disaster recovery sites on a global scale. We are confident that our customers will benefit from West 7 Center's capabilities as a data storage and colocation facility with easy access to subsea cables that travel to Asia."

To learn more about West 7 Center's infrastructure and services, please visit www.west7center.com.

About West 7 Center

West 7 Center is a Tier III datacenter facility built with mission critical infrastructure, 24/7 on-site engineering and security support in the heart of Los Angeles. The facility has nine (9) floors of office space and 340,000 RSF of datacenter space on three (3) subterranean levels that are supported by the Building's two (2) central plants with a total of 16.9 MW of generator backed power, 3,000 kW of Building UPS power and 9,000 tons of cooling capacity for telecom, mission critical, co-location and datacenter operations.

Currently, West 7 Center has approximately 13 MW of emergency power and 172,000 sq ft of space available. The building has undergone significant upgrades in order to keep up with the ever-changing technology environment. For more information, please visit www.west7center.com.

About Rising Realty Partners

Rising Realty Partners is a full-service investment and operating platform specializing in creating world-class commercial and industrial properties. With over 3M SF under management, Rising approaches real estate investing and operating by focusing on three fundamental areas of impact that have proven to create value: environmental, technological, and social. Rising's team of entrepreneurial, innovative facilitators has a depth of understanding and surpassed track record in identifying prime investment opportunities. Please visit risingrp.com for more information.

About Evocative

Evocative is a North American company and an owner and operator of secure, compliant, highly available data centers. We are the trusted guardians of our clients' Internet infrastructure. To tour an Evocative data center or receive additional information on data center services, please visit http://www.evocative.com.

