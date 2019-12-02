As AWS Re:Invent Launches, Logicata Research Reveals Only 29% of Mid-market Businesses Are Leveraging AWS High Availability

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as AWS Re:Invent kicks off in Las Vegas, UK based AWS Managed Services Provider Logicata announces the results of their internal research which show that less than 29% of mid-market businesses are architecting for high-availability in the AWS cloud.

Data was gathered using the Logicata cost optimisation tool when offering Logicata's free cost optimisation report. The tool offers several best practise checks around usage and availability. The report highlights to customers when workloads are not spread across multiple regions or availability zones – a standard best practise recommended by AWS as a part of the AWS Well Architected Framework.

Karl Robinson, Director and co-founder at Logicata commented: "Our survey results show that many small and mid-market businesses have migrated workloads on a lift & shift basis to AWS, but they have not looked to modernise their infrastructure to take advantage of the high availability aspects of the AWS cloud. Even if their application is unable to balance workloads across multiple instances, it still makes sense to distribute instances between availability zones to avoid the 'all eggs in one basket' scenario if and when an AWS infrastructure problem occurs."

Logicata noted that 26% of customers in the research sample who adopted AWS classic VPCs (Virtual Private Clouds) had not upgraded to the newer VPC which enables communication between VPCs on the same subnet. By making this simple change, businesses could benefit from higher workloads availability at no additional cost, and without rearchitecting their applications.

The Logicata research highlighted that customers in the Financial Services vertical market fared best, with over 80% of businesses architected for high availability.

Those businesses that are not architected for high-availability would benefit strongly from an AWS Well Architected Review – a review of the current AWS infrastructure architecture against the AWS Well Architected Framework. Well Architected Reviews are available from AWS APN Partners and AWS Managed Services Providers such as Logicata.

Notes to Editor

About Logicata (https://www.logicata.com)

Logicata is a leading AWS Managed Services Provider.

Logicata leverage a suite of best of breed tooling to ensure that your Amazon Web Services environments are cost efficient, secure, and compliant. As a cloud native managed service provider, Logicata is free from the management of on premise and datacentre IT infrastructure, ensuring that they can focus on helping clients extract maximum value from their investment in public cloud technology.

For more information about Logicata's Managed Services please visit: https://www.logicata.com/aws-managed-services/

For further information please contact press@logicata.com or call +44-(0)203-793-9615.

SOURCE Logicata Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.logicata.com

