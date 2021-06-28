As Baby Boomers Retire in Record Numbers, Tellico Village's Community Ethos Brings Confidence to Retirement Living

Post-pandemic reality brings with it special priorities for active seniors, as they consider the right community for them. While many seniors struggled through isolation and loneliness during COVID-19, Tellico Village residents experienced a heightened sense of community as residents rallied to help and support each other through pandemic life.

And according to residents, this value system brings a special quality to Tellico Village living that is difficult to find anywhere else.

"Our exhaustive 3-year search for the perfect retirement community ended when we experienced Tellico Village," remarked Melissa Karrer." The beauty of Tennessee and the community support and fellowship we felt led us here and we've never looked back," she said.

In addition, Tellico Village's array of outdoor amenities and recreational facilities allowed active seniors to thrive. As a 4,800-acre lakeside development with an abundance of social, outdoor-living, sports and recreational opportunities, Tellico Village residents were able to remain active throughout the pandemic.

"We were fortunate that golf is naturally a game of social distancing and players only touch their own equipment," said Chris Sykes, director of golf. "We experienced record levels of participation during the pandemic which had a positive on both the physical and mental health of residents."

An overseas study in the U.K. released in spring 2021 found that retirement communities "increase a sense of wellbeing," with researchers noting that, "as compared to those who had not yet moved to a retirement community (but were considering it), those who had already moved into a retirement community:

Remained healthier for longer

Were more active

Reported less loneliness

Felt a greater sense of security

Enjoyed life more

Similar data has been found consistently in the United States.

For those considering retirement options, Tellico Village offers Discovery Packages allowing potential residents and their families to experience why Tellico Village is continually rated one of the best places to retire in the country.

Contact info:

Kelly Fletcher

[email protected]

865-394-8896

SOURCE Tellico Village Property Owner’s Association