As Battery Industry Workforce Grows, Soteria Battery Innovation Group and EIT InnoEnergy Partner to Provide Critical Battery Technology and Safety Training

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soteria Battery Innovation Group and EIT InnoEnergy announce the formation of a partnership to bring forward battery technology and safety coursework to the industry. They have also formed a Battery Safety Education Task Force to address the growing skills gap around safe practices in lithium-ion batteries. All companies and interested parties are invited to participate in this important endeavor.

By 2030, global demand for lithium-ion batteries will be 4.7 terawatt hours per year, including 13 new Gigafactories in North America, creating up to 400,000 new battery jobs. Skilled workers from other industries are moving into the battery industry with little or no knowledge of the basic structure and function of battery chemistry, engineering and practices. Lithium-ion batteries use highly reactive chemicals to store a large amount of energy in a small package. When handled properly, they are very safe and an integral part of our daily lives in our cellphones, laptops, power tools and electric vehicles. In those devices, the batteries are held in protective packaging and controlled by small computers, called battery management systems, that keep them safely in their designed operating parameters.

Soteria and InnoEnergy are supporting the growing battery workforce by bringing critical training to the industry. Post this

Industry workers, however, will be handling the batteries outside the context of this protective environment. When handled with proper procedures, they are still very safe to work around. However, a worker who is not knowledgeable of the proper procedures to handle lithium-ion batteries might by their shape and size mistakenly conclude that they can be handled in the same ways as alkaline AAA, AA, C or D batteries. They cannot, and when handled improperly, the batteries can release their energy and chemicals in explosive reactions that can cause large building fires and pose health risks from the release of chemicals.

"Filling this knowledge gap is critical," said Dr. Brian Morin, co-Founder and CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group. "Highly skilled engineers and technicians without the proper training can inadvertently cause a serious risk to their environment, co-workers and neighboring communities through improper handling of lithium-ion batteries. Providing training is a critical part of the energy transition, and Soteria is honored to partner with the InnoEnergy Skills Institute to bring forward this critical training and make it available to workers throughout the United States and the world."

Oana Penu Director of InnoEnergy Skills Institute continued: "In order to address the widening skills gap in the face of the energy transition, companies are rapidly expanding their workforces, increasing the potential risk of accidents and hazards and injury. Through our partnership with Soteria, we aim to marry innovation and safety in all we do, leading the conversation on the need for industry-driven safety education standards to benefit workers, consumers and the world at large."

Soteria is now offering twenty-four self-paced online courses from InnoEnergy that cover a variety of topics, fundamentals of batteries, to battery testing, to battery management systems, and more. This content includes an introduction to battery safety, that the Battery Safety Education Task Force will develop on top of. After conducting surveys to identify training needs, the group will create a strategic roadmap for content creation targeting specific learning objectives. Then subject matter experts and lab providers will be recruited to build the curricula, which is expected to include hand-on training, focusing on accessible content for industry professionals, production workers and first responders, among others.

Soteria and InnoEnergy are calling on all companies and institutions interested in advancing battery education to take these training courses (https://soteriabig.com/battery-courses/) and join the Battery Safety Education Task Force to help provide the knowledge and educational materials necessary to fill this skills gap and accelerate the energy transition. Reach out to Amy Brinson at [email protected] to find out more about how to get involved.

About InnoEnergy

EIT InnoEnergy operates at the center of the energy transition and is the leading innovation engine in sustainable energy. It brings the technology, business model innovation and skills required to accelerate the green deal, progress towards Europe's decarbonization and re-industrialization goals, whilst also improving energy security. The InnoEnergy Skills Institute is led by EIT InnoEnergy, the innovation engine for sustainable energy, supported by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union (EU). Since its inception in 2010, InnoEnergy has screened more than 7,000 start-ups, launched more than 300 products to market and overseen its portfolio companies filing 370+ patents. Today, InnoEnergy has a trusted ecosystem of 1200+ partners and 35 shareholders and a 200+ strong team with offices across Europe and in Boston, US. www.innoenergy.com

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.

Soteria is a lithium-ion battery safety platform that includes both a technology to eliminate battery fires and Consortium to promote best practices for lithium ion battery safety. Soteria's patented technology eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway by forming a fuse around internal short circuits and allowing cells to continue to function. Soteria's mission is to have inherently safe batteries everywhere, which Soteria believes will take a wholistic approach to safety, combining complementary safety technologies from many companies and strategies. Soteria's Consortium has over 120 members including NASA, Mercedes, DuPont, Motorola, Lenovo and more. Soteria was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.soteriabig.com.

